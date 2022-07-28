Glen Rock, Stoverstown come out on top in Thursday league baseball

Staff report

On a rainy night Thursday, only one of four teams playing the Central League scored, while Stoverstown went back to its winning ways in interleague play.

Here's how the games played out:

Central League

Glen Rock 9, Vikings 0: At Shiloh, Joe Smith led the visitors to the victory by starting the game on the mound, throwing six innings, while striking six, walking two and allowing just six singles to pick up the win. Teammate Josh Heyne went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double, one run scored and one RBI; James Wiercinski went 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored; Alex Hess went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, one run scored; Brendan Martin went 1 for 3 with two runs scored, one RBI; and Kevin Kopas went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored. Wiercinski also struck out the side to end the game on the mound. For the Vikings, Jerrin Toomey and Brock Gladfelter each went 1 for 2 at the plate. With the win, Glen Rock improves to 11-12-0, while the Vikings fall to 6-19-0.

South Mountain 0, Mechanicsburg 0 (9 Innings): At Mechanicsburg, after nine innings of play neither team was able to cross a run over the plate, and the game ended in a tie, with each team receiving one point in the standings. For the Sox, starting pitcher Vince Apicella threw a complete game, striking out 15, walking one and allowing four hits to take a no-decision, while teammate Dan Leitholf went 1 for 2 at the plate. For the Cardinals, Kyle Otstot threw a complete game on the mound, striking out 12, walking one and allowing four hits to pick up the no-decision, while teammate Matt Ilgenfritz went 2 for 3 at the plate. With the tie, South Mountain moves to 12-10-2, while Mechanicsburg moves to 13-9-2.

Stoverstown 15, Felton 1 (6 Innings): At Felton, Kyle Raubenstine led the Tigers to the road victory by throwing a complete six inning game on the mound, while striking out eight, walking none and allowing six hits and one earned run to pick up the win. Teammate Xavier Bonilla went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a homer, three RBIs, two runs scored; Brandon Warner went 3 for 5 at the plate, including a homer, three RBIs, two runs scored; Ethan Fuhrman went 3 for 4 with one run scored; Jose Torrealb went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a homer, a double, four RBIs, two runs scored; Joe Yourgal went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, two runs scored; Zach Nadonly went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, one RBI; and Austin Rickrode went 1 for 2 with one run scored. For the Mad Dogs, Kameron Bayman went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double and one run scored; David Snell went 1 for 1 at the plate, while Cameron Harnish went 1 for 2. With the win, Stoverstown improves to 24-1-0, while Felton falls to 1-25-0.

Two games were rained out, Jefferson at Manchester and Pleasureville at Mount Wolf.

