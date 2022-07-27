Pleasureville rallies past Windsor in interleague action

Staff report

Pleasureville plated two unanswered runs in the top of the fifth inning Wednesday as the Hawks earned a 3-2 victory over host Windsor in interleague baseball action.

For the Hawks, Trae Schanberger went 2 for 4 at the plate, belting a solo home run and scoring two runs, while Tyler Wagner went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Also contributing for the Central League club were Josh Marquad, who went 1 for 2 with one run scored, and Austin Bausman, who went 1 for 2 at the plate.

Marquad and teammates Landon Ness and Fisher Druck combined on the mound to strike out six and walk five, while allowing five hits and two earned runs.

For the Cardinals, Zach Gettys went 1 for 2 at the plate, hitting a double and recording one RBI.

Windsor's Jason Krieger threw two shutout innings of relief, striking out three, walking none and allowing no hits to pick up a no-decision.

With the win, Pleasureville improves to 7-17-1, while Windsor falls to 14-13.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Mount Wolf 4, Vikings 2: At Shiloh, the Wolves plated all four of their runs in the top of the third inning to claim the lead, then held on to capture the road victory. Individually for Mount Wolf, Brinden Floyd went 2 for 2 with one RBI and Nick Sprenkle went 2 for 3 at the plate. Yeongsu Ah and Cody Brittain combined on the mound to strike out eight and walk four, while allowing six singles and two earned runs. For Vikings, Brock Gladfelter went 2 for 2 with one run scored, while Carson Fries added two RBIs and Corey Wise went 2 for 3. Vikings pitchers Trent Ketterman, Nick Barnett and Justin Wetzel combined to strike out four and walk four, allowing seven singles and no earned runs in the losing effort. With the win, Mount Wolf improves to 20-6-0, while Vikings falls to 6-18-0.