Stoverstown plates two late runs to claim walk-off win vs. Manchester

Staff report

Stoverstown's Levi Krause hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to clinch a walk-off victory.

Krause's hit plated Ethan Fuhrman and Tanner Hoffman, giving the Tigers the 6-5 victory against visiting Manchester.

Teammate Zach Nadonly got things started for the hosts with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, while Brandon Warner chipped in with a double and one run scored and Chris Mattison went 1 for 2, with a run scored.

Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Osgoodby tossed five innings, striking out one and walking four, while allowing three hits and two earned runs to pick up a no-decision.

For the Indians, Christian LaBarbera went 1 for 3 at the plate, hitting a three-run double in the top of the sixth to give the visitors a 3-2 lead (3-2). Logan Allison went 2 for 2 with one run scored.

With the victory, Stoverstown improves to 23-1-0, while Manchester falls to 16-10-0.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Mount Wolf 5, Glen Rock 3: At Glen Rock, Steve Pokopec belted a three-run homer in the top of the third inning as the Wolves claimed victory on the road. Teammate Mark Burnside went 2 for 4, with one run scored, while Nick Sprenkle went 1 for 2, hitting a double and recording one RBI and one run scored. Hunter Merritt threw a complete game, striking out four and walking one, while allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. For Glen Rock, James Wiercinski went 2 for 3 at the plate with one RBI, while teammate Brendan Martin went 2 for 3 and Connor Goodie connected for a double. Wiercinski also threw 3 1/3 of shutout relief, striking out six, walking one and allowing no hits to pick up a no-decision. With the win, Mount Wolf improves to 19-6-0, while Glen Rock falls to 10-12-0.

South Mountain 8, Pleasureville 0: At Pleasureville, Justin Charles led the Sox to the road victory by throwing a complete-game shutout. He struck out 14, walked none and allowing just three hits to pick up the win. Teammate Zack VonStein went 3 for 4 at the plate, hitting a double and recording an RBI and a run scored, while Tyler Yohn went 2 for 2 with one run scored. Also contributing for the Sox were Cam Kearns and Dan Leitholf, who each went 2 for 3, with an RBI and a run scored. For the Hawks, Tyler Wagner went 2 for 3 at the plate, and Jonathan James went 1 for 1. Relief pitcher Evan Keefer threw four innings, striking out five, walking one and allowing two earned runs to take a no-decision. With the win, South Mountain improves to 12-10-1, while Pleasureville falls to 6-17-1.

INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Conrads 3, Jefferson 2: At Shiloh, Jonathan Karlheim scored the game-winning run with one out in the top of the seventh when a Titans miscue opened the door for Conrads. Gaven Constein went 2 for 4 at the plate for Conrads, while teammate Austin Dunlap connected for a double, and Josh Knaub went 1 for 2 at the plate. Steve Lehman started on the mound for Conrads. He threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking four, while allowing three hits and two earned runs to take a no-decision. Dunlap threw the final 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief on the mound. He struck out two and walked none, allowing just one hit to pick up the win. For the Titans, Andrew Kramer went 1 for 2, with a double and one run scored, while Steve Gentile III and Dylan Shaffer each went 1 for 2 and recorded one RBI apiece. With the win, Conrads improves to 12-13, while Jefferson falls to 14-9-2.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Stewartstown 5, Felton 2: At Felton, Jason Williams tossed a complete game to lead the Vets to the road victory. He struck out eight and walked three, while allowing three hits and two earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Ryan Schubert went 3 for 4 at the plate, hitting two doubles and recording two RBIs and a run scored, while Matt Buckery went 3 for 4, with one run scored, and Hunter Spalt went 1 for 2, with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. For the Mad Dogs, Sean Merion went 1 for 2 at the plate, hitting a solo homer, while Blaise Tanner went 1 for 2, with a triple and one run scored. With the win, Stewartstown improves to 6-18, while Felton falls to 1-24.