World of Outlaws leave local circuit with an even split

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The most recent swing through the area by the World of Outlaws sprint cars ended in a somewhat even split. The Outlaws won once, the Posse won once, and that well known invader from the NASCAR circuit won once.

Outlaw champion Brad Sweet finally found enough speed to win at Williams Grove in Saturday’s final night of the Summer Nationals. It’s never been a secret that despite his success elsewhere, Sweet has always struggled at the Grove. In fact, the win Saturday was his first there, and it came in his 53rd Outlaw start at the historical facility.

Sweet didn’t get the lead until the two-to-go sign was displayed and then had to fend off Danny Dietrich, but he finally had his first Grove win. Sheldon Haudenschild finished third. Those finishes by Sweet and Haudenschild gave the Outlaws their only two podium finishes of the swing.

In Friday’s race at the Grove it was all Posse at the front. Grove legend Lance Dewease came on with a late charge to score his 106th career triumph there.

Dewease had to pass arguably the two hottest drivers in the nation to score the win. Brent Marks led most of the race, and it was he that Dewease passed with just five laps remaining. Earlier, Dewease had to pass both Sweet and the nation’s leading sprint car winner, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, to get to Marks. Macri got Sweet off the final turn for third.

The opener of the series was all NASCAR star Kyle Larson as he led every lap to win at Port Royal, with local racers Dietrich, Macri and Marks in tow.

Larson didn’t fare to well the rest of the week. On opening night at Williams Grove he finished ninth on what was just an off night. Saturday, Larson was involved in a crash between Macri and Carson Macedo, which left him last in the final rundown.

The night didn’t exactly start well for Larson, but it was worse for Dewease. With the Outlaws now timing two cars at the same time, the luck of the draw put Dewease and Larson on the track together. The pair are good friends, and two superstars at once should have been a treat for the fans

Unfortunately, entering the first turn on the first lap Dewease had a left rear tire come apart, and he spun around. Larson just missed Dewease in a move that probably showed just how talented he really is.

For some reason Marks was off the mark this final night, just barely making the feature but then coming from 24th to 12th in the rundown’

Perhaps the biggest talk of the weekend was a heat race on Friday when Dietrich and Freddie Rahmer tangled on the last lap, leaving Rahmer upside down and Dietrich with a feature spot. Needless to say, it got exciting in the pits afterwards.

THIS WEEKEND

Williams Grove has another of the Yellow Breeches races for the 410 sprints on Friday, along with a Summer Series event for the 358 sprints. It will also be York County Racing Club night.

Beford’s Fair continues Friday with the super late models in action.

The 410 sprints, 358 sprints and limited late models at Lincoln on Saturday, while Port Royal offers up the Dream race for the 410 sprints, along with the super late models.

BAPS Motor Speedway hosts the super sportsman, Legends, 602 modifieds and limited stocks on Saturday, while the wingless super sportsman and limited late models compete at Path Valley.

Hagerstown has late model sportsman, pure stocks and hobby stocks on Saturday.

YCRC MEETING

The York County Racing Club will have a general membership meeting Wednesday evening at the club hall in Zions View. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., with refreshments beforehand. Super sportsman driver Troy Rhome will be the guest speaker.

