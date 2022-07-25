SPORTS

Glen Rock blanks Manchester in Central League action

Staff report

Glen Rock blanked Manchester in the Central League's sole game on Monday night. 

The final score was Glen Rock 1, Manchester 0 after the game at Glen Rock.

Brendan Martin connected for a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to break the 0-0 deadlock and clinch the walk-off victory for the home team.

Teammate Brandon Purdy threw a complete game shutout on the mound, while striking out eight, walking five and allowing two singles.

Josh Heyne went 2 for 2 at the plate, Dan Rogers went 1 for 2, and Ben Koller connected for a double.

Glen Rock's Brendan Martin connected for a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the seventh against Manchester on Monday. File photo

For the Indians, Mike Baker started the game on the mound, throwing six shutout innings while striking out none, walking three and allowing six hits to take a no-decision. 

Teammate Robbie Elzinga went 1 for 2 at the plate.

With the win, Glen Rock improves to 10-11-0, while Manchester falls to 16-9-0. 

