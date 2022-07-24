World of Outlaws sprint cars win one out of three in local racing action

Bryan Householder

The World of Outlaws sprint cars made a three-race appearance in the local area over the week, with the final score showing one win for the Outlaws, one for the Posse and one for the NASCAR invader.

Saturday’s final of the Williams Grove Summer Nationals found Outlaw champion Brad Sweet enjoying his first ever Williams Grove win. It took Sweet 53 tries before he found victory lane at the Grove, but the first was was to the tune of $20,000.

Sweet started third and watched as front-row starters Donny Schatz and Sheldon Haudenschild swapped the lead over the first portion of the race. Schatz went from second to first on the opening lap and held the top spot until Haudenschild got by on lap seven. It wasn’t until the 28th of 30 laps that Sweet was able to get past Haudenmschild into the lead.

But it wasn’t over yet, as local racer Danny Dietrich challenged Sweet to the checkers. Dietrich had to settle for second, with Haudenschild and Schatz next in line.

Freddie Rahmer came from the 12th starting spot for fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were James McFadden, David Gravel, Spencer Bayston, Hanover’s Jacob Allen and Brock Zearfoss, who earned the hard charger award by coming from the 22nd starting spot.

Friday it was one for the Posse, as Lance Dewease claimed his 106th career win at the Grove in dramatic fashion. Dewease earned $10,000 for that win.

Brent Marks led the majority of Friday’s 25-lap feature, taking the lead at the start and holding the top spot until Dewease, who started fifth, got by on the 21st lap. Dewease went on to score the win over Marks, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri third.

Sweet and Gravel completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Carson Macedo, Schatz, Dietrich, Kyle Larson, and McFadden.

Wednesday’s race at Port Royal was all Larson, as he led all 30 laps for the $20,000 victory. Larson’s win Wednesday came over Dietrich, Macri, Marks and Haudenschild, with Jeff Halligan, Dewease, Macedo, Devon Borden and Zearfoss completing the top ten.

Selinsgrove: Blane Heimbach raced to his first 410 sprint car win of the season in Saturday’s event at Selinsgrove. Heimbach led all 25 laps for the $5000 win.

In the closing stages, Heimbach had to fend off Ryan Smith for the victory, with Nick Sweigart getting his best career 410 finish in third. Thomasville’s Chad Trout and Steve Buckwalter completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mark Smith, York’s Bradley Howard, Michael Walter II, Niki Young and Jordan Givler.

Bryan Bernheisel won the late model feature over York’s Rick Eckert. Bernheisel chased his father for the first 16 laps of the at 25 lap event until Jim Bernheisel dropped from the running with mechanical woes. Gregg Satterlee, Dylan Yoder and Andrew Yoder completed the first five.

Jake Jones was the roadrunner winner.

BAPS: Russ Mitten raced to his fourth win of the season in super sportsman competition at BAPS Motor Speedway Saturday evening. Mitten’s win came over Tony Jackson, with John Edkin, Kenny Edkin, and Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger in the top five.

Dellinger led the first 26 laps, Jackson the 27th and Mitten 28-30. Completing the top 10 were Mike Enders, Chris Meleason, Brogue’s Tyler Wolfrod, Luke Deatrick and Matt Ondek.

Stan Wanner was the street stock winner over Ryan Bloom, Bailey Tolson, Kody Sites and Chris Derr.

Etters’ Chase Rehbein bested York’s Patrick McClane for the extreme stock win, with York’s Sam Rial, York’s Jason Townsend and Felton’s Bob Scott Jr in the top five.

Logan Watt topped the 602 modifieds.

Path Valley: Steve Wilbur was the wingless super sportsman winner at Path Valley Saturday. Wilbur’s win came over Bob Gutshall, Trent Yoder, Billy Brian Jr and Vaughan Williams.

Travis McClelland and Bob Stough each won legends features. McClelland won the first over Wes Alleman, Craley’s Bill Diehl, Tanner Jones and Mike Racine.

Stough took the second over Travis Perry, Zach Baxter, Devin Friese, and Choya Young.

All stars: Tyler Clourtney swept the All Star weekend at Lake Ozark. Friday, Courtney was the winner over Joe B Miller, Zeb Wise, Gio Scelzi, and Parker Price Miller; Kyle Reinhardt was 13th.

Saturday it was Courtney over Cap Henry, Price Miller, Buddy Kofoid, and Rico Abreu. Reinhardt was 22nd.

