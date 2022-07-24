Central takes 6 wins in 7 games against Susquehanna in interleague baseball

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

For The York Dispatch

Stop us if you’ve heard this script before — the Central League dominated the Susquehanna League in interleague play Saturday.

The CL is now a collective 31-9 against their rivals from the SL so far this season. That record includes a dazzling 6-1 performance this weekend.

Perhaps one of the bigger shockers so far this season happened Saturday, when the Vikings came home from a visit to reigning Susquehanna League champ East Prospect with a 13-7 triumph. With the victory, Vikings improved to 6-16 on the season, while the Pistons dropped to 14-10.

The visitors only needed two big innings to secure the road win. Vikings used a five-run second and a six-run fifth to maintain control.

More:World of Outlaws sprint cars win one out of three in local racing action

More:Jefferson's Gentile reflects on time in the Central League

More:Mount Wolf dominates Windsor in interleague play; with other baseball

More:York State Fair discounts and promotions: Make the most of your visit

Jeff Minot collected three hits and drove in three runs in the victory, while Mike Santiago and Corey Wise both tallied two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for Vikings.

Santiago drove in his runs in the fifth with a two-run single before scoring on a Minot double.

The home team did itself no favors in the field, as six of the 13 total runs scored were unearned. Collectively, the Pistons committed four errors on the day.

Austin Denlinger led EP with two hits while Dalton Renn drove in three runs with a two-run single and a sacrifice fly.

Nick Barnett earned the victory for the Vikings. Barnett scattered six hits over four innings while allowing four unearned runs.

Josh Kreider surrendered 10 runs (seven earned) over 4⅓ innings. Nick Kreider finished up the final 2⅔ innings, allowing three runs (all unearned).

OTHER INTERLEAGUE GAMES

Mount Wolf 13, Felton 3: At Felton, the Wolves needed two innings before getting going against the Mad Dogs. The visitors scored a run in the third and two in the fourth before plating four in the fifth on a Cody Brittain grand slam to gain control. The Wolves added six more in the seventh after Felton closed to within 7-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Brittain, Jesse Sargen and Quinn Shindler all tallied two hits each, while Steve Pokopec ripped a three-run home run. Shindler went the distance on the mound for Mount Wolf, allowing six hits and three runs over seven innings to earn the W. Justin Ranker collected two of Felton’s six hits as the Mad Dogs fell to 1-23 on the season.

Mount Wolf 19, Jacobus 1: At Jacobus, the Wolves scored early and often en route to the big victory. Mount Wolf collected 22 hits for the contest with four different players — Kyle Musser, Nick Sprenkle, Steve Pokopec and Jesse Sargan — all tallying three hits apiece. Sprenkle particularly sizzled with two doubles to go along with a home run. Mark Burnside, Cody Brittain and Drew Sassaman all collected two hits each while Andy Srebroski III ripped a grand slam. Pokopec also homered in this contest, giving the veteran two longballs on the day for Mount Wolf, which improved to 18-6 on the season. The Jackals received nice games for Collin Slenker and A.J. Miller, who combined for five of the team’s eight hits.

Manchester 10, Jacobus 4: At Jacobus, the home team struggled in the second game of a double-header Saturday. The Indians scored four times in the first inning while tacking on single runs in the second, third and fourth frames. Justin Lichtenwainer and Spencer Rhoads tallied two hits each for Manchester. Christian LaBarbera hit a solo homer to lead off the third for the Indians. Brenden Delridge (solo home run) and A.J. Miller both finished with two hits and a RBI in the setback. Jacobus fell to 9-16-2 after this defeat, while Manchester improved to 16-8.

Glen Rock 12, York Township 2: At Spry, The Rock scored 12 times over the final five innings to earn the triumph. Josh Heyne had a monster day with three hits and five RBIs in the triumph. Heyne opened the scoring with a three-run bomb in the top of the third inning. Justin Anderson and Nick Trey finished with two hits each while James Wiercinski smashed a two-run homer for Glen Rock. Tyler Page collected two of Township’s three hits on the day, both of which were doubles. Trey earned the victory on the hill allowing three hits and two runs over five innings. Glen Rock improved to 9-11 with the win, while Township fell to 15-9-1.

Stoverstown 5, Conrads 0: At New Bridgeville, the contest was scoreless after five innings before the Tigers broke things open with a three-run sixth. Two errors and run-scoring single off the bat of Austin Rickrode propelled Stoverstown in the sixth. Slugger Chris Mattison roped a two-run homer in the seventh to cap the scoring. Levi Krause, Nick Spangler and Xavier Bonilla finished with two hits each in the victory. Krause earned the victory on the hill after striking out eight in seven scoreless frames. Brandon Walters fanned 10 in five innings for Conrads while allowing three runs (one earned). The Tigers improved to 22-1 on the season while Conrads fell to 11-13.

Windsor 3, Dillsburg 0: At Windsor, the Cardinals managed to prevent a CL whitewash with the shutout victory. The home team scored twice in the bottom of the first on a fielder’s choice groundout by Conor Dewees and a RBI-double off the bat of veteran Shawn Wilson. That was all the run-scoring that Zach Gettys (win) and Tyler Stabley (save) would need to shut down the Sox. Gettys finished with six strikeouts while allowing five hits over five innings. Stabley surrendered just one hit while fanning two over the final two innings. Nic Flaherty was sacked with the loss despite pitching well. Flaherty allowed just seven hits while striking out seven. The Cardinals improved to 14-12 on the season.

Jefferson 3, Dillsburg 0: At Jefferson, it was the Sam Crater show as the Titans earned the CL victory after blanking the Sox. Crater fanned 13 while allowing just three hits to earn the victory, but he also drove in all three runs with a RBI-groundout in the first and a two-run double in the sixth. Tyler Yohn was the lone player on either side to collect two hits as the Dillsburg shortstop finished with two singles off Crater. Dillsburg dropped to 11-10-1 after this setback while the Titans improved to 14-8-2.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.