Spring Grove star Andrew Osmun announces commitment

Recruitment is a stressful time for high school athletes. The options may be many and recruitment is full of every school's best effort. For many, it comes down to the visit and feeling comfortable from the first time their feet touch the campus grounds.

For Spring Grove Star dual threat Andrew Osmun, that was the biggest factor in his college choice. Osmun announced his commitment to Fordham University, a private Jesuit university in New York, on social media early Wednesday morning.

He said he was extremely excited, and the decision was a no-brainer for him.

“I had two great visits and loved the campus and coaches, the culture and the chance you get after college. The connections you can form. Family environment all around," the York County star said. "They really accepted me and gave me the most love during the process.“

After attending a camp at Fordham at the end of June, Osmun said he was offered a full ride by the coaching staff. A second visit to the school a few weeks ago confirmed it felt like home. The coaching staff kept up with his progress over last season, sending him texts and making sure he was doing well.

Osmun said the opportunities Fordham offers even after school was too much to pass up. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior plans to enroll in the business school and major in business.

A Division I program, the Patriot League in which Fordham competes is one of the most prestigious academic conferences in the country, right behind the Ivy League.

The Rams are coming off a 6-5 season and have played in the FCS playoffs multiple times over the last decade.

The Spring Grove ace has played quarterback and safety among other positions during his time at the school but says he plans on playing strictly in the secondary in college. He said conversations with the Rams defensive coordinator about how to utilize him have been great.

“Strong safety or free safety is where I see myself,” said Osmun. “Maybe a linebacker safety hybrid.”

Players moving across the secondary and also lining up at linebacker for snaps has become more common in today's football game. Osmun’s versatility should make him a powerful piece for any defense.

Osmun said he has something to prove after missing a handful of games due to injury last season. He suffered broken ribs in a hit he took against Waynesboro

“I was hurt and now I’m back. I feel the best I ever have,” he said.

In seven games, Osmun rushed for 366 yards, passed for 203, caught for 124, and had nine total touchdowns.

Osmun has impressed since starting his first game for Spring Grove back in 2019. His team had their best season in perhaps the school's history. They finished 10-2 and won a state playoff game.

He said it’s a relief to have his college decision behind him and he can focus on having the best final season he can.

“High school ball is all I care about. Leave my mark as a player. I want to have a great season. Getting the weight off my shoulders was huge. I can enjoy this last season. I got no stress.”

There have been no complaints about Osmun's conduct from coaches or teammates. He has been considered pleasant to play with, but he still wants to prove he can be a strong voice in the locker room before he goes to college.

“You have to be a great person. I don’t want people to be afraid to talk to me about anything. I want to be the best athlete I can be and be as fast as I can and show I’m a leader. I take a lot of pride in how I treat other people,” said Osmun.

There have been major changes for the team as Head Coach Kyle Sprenkle left to spend more time with his family. He was replaced by Will Thompson, who coached Francis Scott Key in Carroll County, Maryland.

Thompson has made it known he wants Osmun to be involved in multiple facets of the team.

“Osmun is going to be a big key," Thompson said. "I’m looking for him to have a great year. We want to use him all over the offense and get involved. Wildcat quarterback and use him at running back and wide receiver. Safety, he plays aggressively and has a nose for the football. Ideally, we get him 15 to 20 touches a game.”

Thompson said the star player does whatever is asked of him and is never afraid to try new things.

While Osmun might have big things awaiting him in New York, for now he gets to enjoy his last season of high school football.