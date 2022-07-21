Second York County high school adds girls' wrestling as official sport

Another York County high school has added a girls' wrestling team, reflecting a larger nationwide trend for one of the fastest-growing sports.

South Western High School became only the second school in the county and the 52nd school in the state as the school board officials ratified the decision Wednesday night amid support from the community.

The new team will begin competing next season. Statewide, the sport needs 100 teams to be sanctioned as an official sport by the PIAA.

Spring Grove got the ball rolling when it became the first school to add a team in the county in late June.

So far, the PIAA has been hesitant to sanction the sport despite 32 different associations across the country holding state wrestling tournaments. Local districts that have created teams are JP McCaskey in Lancaster and Gettysburg — which was the first in the York-Adams League to start a team. Gettysburg recently made the switch over to the Mid-Penn conference where they will compete next year.

York College also recently added womens' wrestling as a varsity sport.

For South Western, the new sport will add expenses to the school’s budget including fees for uniforms, travel, coaches, and tournaments. The school board will need to provide a budget for the program and girls will be trying out to make the team.

Spring Grove plans to practice with the boys’ team on a regular basis and the Mustangs can adopt a similar plan. A schedule for both schools and who they will play is still in development.

An independent event titled the MyHouse PA High School Girls State Championships has been held over the last few years. It was first at Gettysburg High School, then at Spooky Nook Sports, and then at Central Dauphin this year. More than 250 girls compete at the event. It has been a strong example to PIAA that this is a sport that a large percentage of girls are interested in being created.

Many girls' high school wrestling is challenging as they are forced to compete against boys of bigger size and frequently greater strength. The PIAA allowing the sport to become sanctioned should lead to girls competing mainly against other girls.

The county and state will need to add another 48 teams in order for this to happen, but schools continue to take steps in a positive direction.