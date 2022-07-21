Carson Fries shines as Vikings takes down Manchester

Staff report

Carson Fries stepped up in grand fashion Thursday as Vikings took down visiting Manchester, 7-6, in Central League baseball action.

Vikings plated five unanswered runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to claim the lead against the Indians. Fries capped the scoring with a two-out grand slam. Fries also pitched the final two innings in relief, striking out one and walking none, while allowing only one hit and no runs.

Teammate Robbie Bertucio went 1-1 at the plate, hitting a double and recording an RBI and a run scored, while Trent Ketterman went 1 for 3 with two runs scored.

For the Indians, Austin Allison went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs, while teammate Justin Lichtenwalner went 2 for 4, with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Adding to the tally were Christian LaBarbera, who went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI; Robbie Elzinga, who went 2 for 4, with a triple and one run scored; and Matt Jordan, who went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Manchester's Kody Reeser threw a complete game on the mound. He struck out seven and walked one, while allowing only one earned run to take the loss.

With the win, the Vikings improve to 5-16-0, while Manchester falls to 15-8-0.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Stoverstown 9, Mount Wolf 3: At Stoverstown, Chris Mattison homered to help the Tigers to the home victory. For the game, he went 2 for 3, also hitting a double and recording three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Xavier Bonilla also connected for a homer and added two RBIs. Also contributing were Nick Spangler, who went 3 for 4 with one RBI and a run scored, and Levi Krause, who went 2 for 4, with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Starting pitcher Joe Yourgal threw six innings, striking out five and walking none, while allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. For the Wolves, Nick Sprenkle and Cody Brittain each went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and one RBI apiece, while teammate Mark Burnside went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Steve Pokopec went 2 for 3. With the win, Stoverstown improves to 21-1-0, while Mount Wolf falls to 16-6-0.

Mechanicsburg 19, Pleasureville 2: At Mechanicsburg, Spencer Butz led the Cardinals to the victory with a pair of homre runs. He finished 4 for 5 at the plate and recorded seven RBIs and four runs scored. Teammates Teed Wertz went 3 for 4, with two doubles, four runs scored and one RBI, while Jon Mayer went 2 for 3, with a homer, three runs scored and two RBI's, and Brandt Cook went 2 for 3 with three runs scored. For the Hawks, Tyler Wagner went 1 for 3, with one RBI and one run scored, while teammate Ricky Peters went 1 for 2 at the plate. With the win, Mechanicsburg improves to 11-9-1, while Pleasureville falls to 6-16-1.

Jefferson 3, South Mountain 3 (8 Innings): At Dillsburg, the Sox plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 3 apiece, and neither team was able to plate another runner, locking the game in a draw. South Mountain's Vince Apicella started the game on the mound, throwing seven innings, while striking out eight, walking three and allowing three earned runs to earn a no-decision. Teammate Jeremy Gilbert went 3 for 4, with one RBI, while Tyler Yohn went 3 for 5 with one run scored, and Nik Kozain went 2 for 3. Also contributing was Cam Kearns, who went 2 for 5 with one run scored. For the Titans, Steve Gentile III went 2 for 3 at the plate, while teammate Andrew Kramer went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, and Emidio Bucci went 1 for 3, with a double and one RBI. Jefferson's Sam Crater threw the final 2 2/3 on the mound, striking out two and walking two, while allowing only one single and no runs to earn a no-decision. With the tie, South Mountain moves to 11-8-1, and Jefferson moves to 13-8-2.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Jacobus 6, Windsor 0: At Jacobus, Nathan Chronister led the Jackals to the home victory by throwing a complete game shutout on the mound. He struck out one and walked one, while allowing five hits to pick up the win. Teammate Brenden Delridge went 3 for 3 at the plate, hitting a triple and recording two RBIs and two runs scored, while Collin Slenker went 2 for 3 with a home run, and Christopher Keefer went 1 for 3, with one RBI and one run scored. The Jackals' AJ Miller added a double and one run scored. For the Cardinals, Jason Krieger went 1 for 2 at the plate, and also threw three innings of shutout relief, striking out one, walking one and allowing one hit. With the win, Jacobus improves to 9-14-2, while Windsor falls to 13-12.

East Prospect 9, Hallam 3: At East Prospect, Jeremy Sabathne threw a complete game as the Pistons earned the home victory. Sabathne struck out eight and walked three, while allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Nick Lucky went 3 for 4, with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Caleb Sturtevant went 2 for 3, with two doubles and two runs scored, and Austin Denlinger went 2 for 4, with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. East Prospect's Dalton Renn went 2 for 4 with a home run, while Mark Schauren went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Dylan Stoops went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For Hallam, Owen Shimmel went 2 for 4, with a double, one RBI, one run scored, while teammates Brody Hinkle went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, and Aaron Fox went 1 for 2 at the plate. With the win, East Prospect improves to 14-9, while Hallam falls to 14-11.

Conrads 11, Stewartstown 6: At Conrads, Austin Dunlap homered to help the home team to victory. He finished 3 for 4 at the plate, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammates Emmett Simpson went 2 for3, with a double and three RBIs, while Matthew Taylor went 2 for 3, with a double, two RBIs and one run scored, and Kevin Keesey went 1 for 2 , witha homer and three RBIs. Conrads' Josh Knaub went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored, while Jonathan Karlheim had one run scored. For the Vets, Matt Buckery went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, while Hunter Spalt went 2 for 4, with a double, two RBIs and one run scored, and Joey Thomas went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Stewartstown's Ryan Schubert went 2 for 4 with one run scored. With the win, Conrads improves to 11-12, while Stewartstown falls to 5-18.