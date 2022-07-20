Mount Wolf dominates Windsor in interleague play; with other baseball

Staff report

Mount Wolf earned a big win Wednesday against host Windsor as the Central League maintained its dominance in interleague baseball action.

Cody Brittain and Steve Pokopec led the onslaught for the Wolves in the 13-3 victory. Brittain went 2 for 4 at the plate, hitting a home run and a double and recording four RBIs and two runs scored, while Pokopec went 3 for 4, with a homer, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Nick Sprenkle went 3 for 5, with a double, three RBIs and one run scored, while Grant Hoover went 2 for 4, with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Also contributing for Mount Wolf were Brinden Floyd (2 for 4, double, one RBI, one run scored); Jesse Sargen (2 for 5, one RBI, one run scored); and Drew Sassaman (went 2 for 5, two runs scored). Wolves relief pitcher Hunter Merritt threw three innings, striking out five and walking three, while allowing one single and one earned run to close out the game.

For the Cardinals, Julian Bailey went 1 for 2 at the plate, with one RBI, while teammate Nathan Hodgkinson went 1 for 2 at the plate.

With the win, Mount Wolf improves to 16-5-0, while Windsor falls to 13-11-0.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

South Mountain 3, Manchester 2: At Dillsburg, Justin Charles threw a complete game on the mound for the Sox. He struck out five and walked three, while allowing five hits and two earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Dan Leitholf went 3 for 3 at the plate, with a double and one RBI. For the Indians, Robbie Elzinga went 2 for 3 at the plate with one RBI, while Jonah Latshaw went 1 for 3, with a triple and one run scored and Austin Allison went 1 for 2. The Sox plated three unanswered runs after trailing 2-0 after one inning of play. With the win, South Mountain improves to 11-8-0, while Manchester falls to 15-7-0.

Mechanicsburg 19, Pleasureville 2: At Mechanicsburg, Spencer Butz led the Cardinals to the easy home victory by going 4 for 5 at the plate. Butz smacked two home runs while recording seven RBIs and four runs scored. Teammate Teed Wertz went 3 for 4, with a double, four runs scored and an RBI, while Jon Mayer went 2 for 3, with a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Brandt Cook went 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Mechanicsburg starting pitcher Josh McCombs threw six innings, striking out 10 and walking four, while allowing three hits and two earned runs to pick up the win. For the Hawks, Tyler Wagner went 1 for 3, with one RBI and one run scored, while Ricky Peters went 1 for 2 at the plate. With the win, Mechanicsburg improves to 11-8-1, while Pleasureville falls to 5-16-1.