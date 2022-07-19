York-Adams couple make mark at state bowling tournament

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

More than 3,700 bowlers journeyed to Butler, north of Pittsburgh, over nine weekends to compete in the Pennsylvania State Open Championships.

The husband-wife team of Rich and Dianne Sanders, of Gettysburg, posted the highest finish among York-Adams bowlers. They placed ninth in handicap doubles. Rich Sanders also placed 17th in handicap all-events and 34th in handicap singles.

"It was definitely a good weekend for me," said Rich. "I played my normal line (between the second and third arrow), and that worked for me. I got a lot of carry, and that helped."

Rich said he seems to do better in tournaments because he concentrates more.

His performance was enhanced with a 279 game in singles and a 279 game in doubles.

"Dianne and I always look forward to competing in the state tournaments," he said. "We typically go with a group and have a good time. Considering there were around 2,000 doubles teams, we were surprised by how well we did."

Troy Thacker and Jason Giran captured 21st place in handicap doubles.

In scratch doubles, Wendell Yingling Jr. and Tyler Schrum finished 13th, while Tom Moran Jr. and Gage Shultz placed 18th. Shultz also earned 28th place in scratch all-events.

In team scratch competition, Ruby's Mischief's of Bowling, consisting of Scott Jones, Chad Ruby, Denny Runkle, Kevin Sollenberger and Jerry Wire, captured 18th place. The Between the Gutters Pro Shop team of Don Burg, Jr., Zachary Coombs, Terry Einsig, Eric Harrold and Andrew McCollough finished 35th.

The Edgewood Bowl 3 team of Dean Cool Sr., Dean Cool Jr., Henry Hamme III, Misty Jordan and Randy Peck placed 26th in the handicap team category.

Matthew Shockey garnered 28th place in scratch singles, while Dean Cool Sr. captured 31st place in the no bowl senior division.

For complete results, visit www.bowlpa.com.