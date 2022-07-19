Vikings hands Stoverstown its first loss of the season; with other local baseball

Staff report

Stoverstown saw its seasonlong winning streak snapped at the hands of the visiting Vikings on Tuesday evening in Central League action.

The Vikings squad plated four runs to claim the lead in the top of the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-out, two-run double by Marcus Hill. The team held on to beat the host Tigers, 8-6.

Individually for the Vikings, Trent Ketterman went 2 for 4 at the plate, with two runs scored, while Brock Gladfelter went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Richard Santiago went 1 for 2, with two RBIs and one run scored.

Vikings' Ethan Zorbaugh threw 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out two and walking one, while allowing three hits and one earned run to pick up the win.

For the Tigers, Austin Rickrode went 1 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Levi Krause went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Zach Nadonly picked up two RBIs.

With the win, the Vikings improve to 4-16, while Stoverstown falls to 20-1-0.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Mount Wolf 4, Jefferson 2: At Mount Wolf, Cody Brittain gave a solid all-around effort as he helped the Wolves to a home victory. Brittain threw a complete game, striking out 11 and walking four, while allowing just four singles and two earned runs to pick up the win. Brittain also contributed at the plate, going 1 for 3, with a three-run homer in the bottom of the third. Mount Wolf teammate Nick Sprenkle went 2 for 2, with one run scored, while Mark Burnside went 1 for 3, with one RBI and one run scored. For the Titans, Sam Crater went 1 for 2 at the plate with one run scored, while teammates Jon Kibler and AJ Baadte combined to throw three shutout innings of relief on the mound. With the win, Mount Wolf improves to 15-5-0, while Jefferson falls to 13-8-1.

Mechanicsburg 8, Glen Rock 3: At Mechanicsburg, Kyle Otstot led the Cardinals to the home victory by throwing a complete game on the mound. He struck out nine and walked three, while allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Jace Fetterman went 2 for 2 at the plate, with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. For the visitors, Dan Rogers went 2 for 3 at the plate, with one run scored, while teammate Jonathan Lugo went 2 for 3, with one RBI. With the win, Mechanicsburg improves 10-8-1, while Glen Rock falls to 8-11-0.

Manchester 12, Pleasureville 1 (5 Innings): At Pleasureville, Jonah Latshaw led the Indians to the road victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate, hitting a double and recording two RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Austin Allison went 2 for 3, with a double, two RBIs and one run scored, while Adam Kipp went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored. Also adding to the onslaught for the Indians were Christian LaBarbera (1 for 1, two runs scored, one RBI); Logan Allison (1 for 3, two runs scored, one RBI); Robbie Elzinga (two RBIs); and Spencer Rhoads (1 for 1, one run scored). Michael Houseal started the game on the mound, throwing four shutout innings, while striking out five, walking two and allowing one hit to pick up the win. For the Hawks, Ricky Peters went 1 for 2 at the plate, with a solo home run, while teammate Treyton Smith went 1 for 1, with a double. For the game, the Hawks' pitchers walked 12 batters. With the win, Manchester improves to 15-6-0, while Pleasureville falls to 5-15-1.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

York Township 4, Felton 3: At York Township, Dennis Porter Jr.'s two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth scored Max Naill and Micah Striebig to give the home team the lead that it would not relinquish. Brenden Petersen threw three shutout innings of relief, striking out five and walking none, while allowing only two hits to pick up the win. Teammate Stephen Miele went 1 for 2 at the plate, with a double and one RBI. For the Mad Dogs, Justin Ranker went 2 for 3 at the plate, with a solo home run, while Brock Tanner went 3 for 4, with one run scored. With the win, York Township improves to 14-8-1, while Felton falls to 1-21.

Windsor 14, Jacobus 3: At Windsor, Shawn Wilson provided all the offense the Cardinals would need by going 3 for 4 at the plate, with five RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Connor Dewees went 2 for 4, belting two homers and recording four RBIs, while Nathan Hodgkinson went 3 for 4, with a double and one run scored, and Julian Bailey went 2 for 4 with a homer and two runs scored, Adding to the effort for Windsor were Tyler Stabley, who went 1 for 2, with two RBIs, two runs scored and three walks, and Andrew Kelley, who connected for a solo homer. Starting pitcher Hunter Sentz threw six innings, striking out six and walking two, while allowing four hits and three earned runs to grab the win. Sentz also contributed at the plate, going 1 for 3, with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Jackals, AJ Miller went 2 for 3 at the plate, with one run scored, while teammate Christopher Keefer went 1 for 3, with a homer and two RBIs and Roberto Barranca connected for a solo homer. With the win, Windsor improves to 13-10, while Jacobus falls to 8-14-2.

Conrads 11, Stewartstown 6: At Stewartstown, Austin Dunlap led the visitors by starting the game on the mound and picking up the win. He pitched five innings, while striking out eight, walking three and allowing four hits on three earned runs. Teammate Kevin Keesey went 1 for 1 at the plate with three RBIs, while Anthony Ferrell went 1 for 3, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also contributing for Conrads were Ryan Karlheim (2 for 3, one run scored); Emmett Simpson (1 for 3, double, two RBIs, one run scored) and Jonathan Karlheim (1 for 2, one run scored). For Stewartstown, Joey Thomas went 3 for 4 at the plate, smacking a home run and recording three RBIs, while teammate Matt Buckery went 2 for 4, with two runs scored, two stolen bases and one RBI. With the win, Conrads improves to 10-12, while Stewartstown falls to 5-17.

East Prospect 9, Hallam 5: At Hallam, Brock Kauffman led the Pistons to the road victory by going 2 for 4 at the plate, with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Dalton Renn went 1 for 1, with two RBIs, while Mark Schauren connected for a home run and added two RBIs, and Caleb Sturtevant went 1 for 3, with two runs scored and an RBI. For the Express, Brody Hinkle went 2 for 3, with a double, two RBIs and one run scored, while Owen Shimmel went 2 for 3, with two RBIs and one run scored; Ethan Shimmel went 2 for 4, with one RBI and one run scored; and Dan Wecker went 2 for 4 at the plate. Relief pitcher Aaron Fox threw 3 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking none, while allowing three hits and no earned runs to pick up a no-decision. With the win, East Prospect improves to 13-9, while Hallam falls to 14-10.