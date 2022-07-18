Mechanicsburg holds on to beat Glen Rock

Staff report

Mechanicsburg carried a two-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning Monday and held on to earn the 4-3 victory against host Glen Rock in Central League baseball action.

For the Cardinals, Jon Mayer led the visitors at the plate by going 2 for 3, with a double and one RBI. Teammate Reese Young started the game on the mound, throwing five innings, while striking out five, walking four and allowing two hits and two earned runs to pick up the win.

For Glen Rock, starting pitcher James Wiercinski threw five innings, while striking out nine, walking one, allowing four hits and one earned run to take the loss. Teammate Brendan Martin went 1 for 3 at the plate, hitting a triple and recording two RBIs, while Connor Goodie went 1 for 2 at the plate with one run scored.

With the win, Mechanicsburg improves to 9-8-1, while Glen Rock falls to 8-10-0.