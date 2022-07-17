Dewease wins at Williams Grove; Marks claims big paychecks

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Lance Dewease started the weekend strong at Williams Grove before weekend storms washed out Saturday racing action in the region.

It was also a lucrative weekend for local racer Brent Marks, who raced to big wins during the King’s Royal weekend in Ohio.

Dewease claimed victory Friday in the Randy Wolfe Tribute race for the 410 sprint cars at the Cumberland County track. Dewease’s 105th career win at The Grove was worth $6,000.

Dewease was scheduled to start third in the event but lined up second after initial outside front-row starter Devon Borden spun out on the first attempt to start the race. Dewease was able to wrestle the lead from polesitter Jeff Halligan coming off the fourth turn to complete the first lap and stayed in front for all 25 laps.

Freddie Rahmer came from fifth to second and then had to fend off a last-lap charge by Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. to hold the spot at the finish. Wagaman got third with Hanover’s Dylan Norris and York’s Chase Dietz in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lucas Wolfe, Halligan, Brandon Rahmer, Borden, who returned from the back of the field, and New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall.

Derek Locke came from the sixth starting spot to claim his second 358 sprint win of the year. Locke grabbed the lead from Matt Findley on the seventh of 20 laps. Findley finished second, with Doug Hammaker, Chad Criswell and Nash Ely in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brett Wanner, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Cody Fletcher, Steve Owings and Devin Adams.

Weather woes: Saturday’s racing at Lincoln was rained out.

Marks finds success in Ohio: The World of Outlaws sprint cars were at Eldora, Ohio, most of the week for the big King’s Royal weekend, and in the end it was Brent Marks bringing home the lion’s share of the winnings.

The week actually started at Attica, Ohio, on Tuesday for the running of the Brad Doty Classic. In that event, NASCAR star Kyle Larson drove to the win over Donny Schatz, with Brad Sweet, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and David Gravel in the top five. Brock Zearfoss was 12th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen 16th.

Action moved to Eldora on Wednesday for the Joker’s Wild event. That one went to Gravel over Carson Macedo, Brian Brown, Justin Peck and Kasey Kahne. Schuchart was 13th, Marks 16th, Zearfoss 18th, Danny Dietrich 22, Allen 23rd and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri 25th.

Thursday was the Historical Big One, and that is when Marks got his first win of the week. The PA Speedweek champion earned $100,000 for that victory, which came over Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu, Sweet and Schuchart, Logan Wagner was 12th, with Zearfoss 13th and Allen 19th.

Friday’s Knight before the King’s Royal was rained out and moved to Saturday morning. Gravel got his second win of the week in that one, with Abreu, Sweet, Spencer Bayston, and Hunter Scheurenberg in the top five. Macri was ninth, Schuchart 12th, Dietrich 14th, Zearfoss 15th, Wagner 23rd and Allen 25th.

That all led up to the King’s Royal Saturday evening, where Marks scored the $175,000 victory. Schatz, Macedo, Schuchart and Larson followed him to the line. Macri was eighth and Zearfoss 14th.

Kissinger cruises in Clinton County: Ryan Kissinger won his fourth of the season in the 305 sprint car event at Clinton County on Friday. Kissinger was followed by Timmie Bittner, Dustin Pettyleaf, Garrett Bard and Tyler Cochran.

The legends racers were also on hand, with Travis McClelland scoring the win over Chris Transeau, Bob Stough, Choya Young and Logan Carbaugh.