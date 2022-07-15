Two Revs players named All-Stars amid disappointing season

Two York Revolution players were named to the Atlantic League 2022 Mid-Season All-Star team.

The 13-member team includes representatives from eight of the league’s 10 clubs and also includes the managers of the two first-half championship teams. The team was selected by a vote of the 10 ALPB managers.

Shortstop Elmer Reyes and third baseman Carlos Franco were the selections for York. Both have had outstanding seasons.

The selections were announced by Ballpark Digest.

"Our Atlantic League managers have selected a truly outstanding and representative team of Mid-Season All-Stars,” said league President Rick White in a news release. “These players represent an amazing array of talent.”

Reyes is hitting .315 with six homers, 44 RBIs and eight games with three or more hits and a league-best 24 doubles.

Franco leads the league with 75 RBIs, 43 extra-base hits and 58 runs scored while posting a .314 batting average and 23 home runs. He set a franchise record recently with a 50-game on-base streak. In 84 games with York in 2019, the left-handed hitting slugger batted .319 with 101 hits, 34 extra-base hits (13 home runs) and 55 RBIs.

Franco spent his first 10 pro seasons in the Atlanta Braves system. The Dominican Republic native began his journey in 2009 with the Dominican Summer League Braves and reached Triple-A Gwinnett in 2017. During the 2017 season, Franco combined to slug a career-high 21 homers with 77 RBIs between Gwinnett and Mississippi. At the time of his promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett, Franco led the Southern League in home runs, RBIs and total bases.

Once the 13th prospect for the Braves, Franco hit over 100 home runs in his time with the team. He has over 650 RBIs and 1,223 hits during his career.

Reyes was signed this offseason by the Revolution and has had an immediate impact. Reyes’ career began at age 18 with the Atlanta Braves in 2009. He climbed all the way to Triple-A Gwinnett in 2015 before joining Long Island following his release. Across 11 pro seasons, the 31-year-old is a .276 career hitter with more than 1,000 career hits.

Reyes is in his fourth year in the Atlantic League, having played with Long Island in 2015 and 2017 and last season with Charleston. Reyes appeared in 93 games last season with the Dirty Birds, slugging 19 doubles and five homers while hitting .252. He also knocked in 34 runs.

Some could argue that Jorge Martinez, the best pitcher on the staff currently, was worthy of a nod to the team. Martinez was 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA on the season. His win percentage of .636 is by far the highest on the team. His 81 innings are nearly 20 more than the next highest total on the team. Martinez will be key to team performance as the season climbs toward its climax.

The Revs: York hasn’t played the way they expected when the season started. They have started off 33-40 and third in the North division. It’s the first non-COVID affected season in three years and many fans have been in attendance, but that hasn't turned into results for York.

The biggest news for York on the seasons has been the addition of nine new owners. Revolution president Eric Menzer announced back in May that the pro baseball team had several new faces.

The new investors are Robert Lambert, Dommonick Chatman, John Klinedinst, Rebecca Countess, Jeff and Cindy Lobach, David and Linda Davidson, John and Denise Gilliland, William Yanavitch and Mark Kearse. The new owners have significant York connections and join Bill Shipley, the chairman and majority owner, and 13 other community owners.

The Revs split a doubleheader with the Charleston Dirty Birds Tuesday. They still have many games to be played over the last three months before the season concludes in September.

They trail the first place team, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, by nearly 20 games, but York still has the chance to finish the season strong despite the start.