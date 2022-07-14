Stoverstown maintains perfect record in Central League baseball

Staff report

In a busy night for baseball in York County, Stoverstown scored six runs in one inning before rolling to a 11-0 victory over Glen Rock, improving the Tigers' record to 20-0-0.

Here are the highlights from Thursday's games in the Central and Susquehanna leagues:

Central League

Jefferson 3, Pleasureville 0: At Pleasureville, Brodey Neveker led the Titans to the road victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate, including a homer, a double and two RBIs. Teammates Zach Reed, Jon Kibler and Sam Crater combined on the mound to throw a shutout, striking out eight, walking one and allowing three singles, while Steve Gentile went 2 for 3 at the plate. For the Hawks, Josh Marquad threw a complete game on the mound while striking out six, walking none and allowing three earned runs to take the loss. With the win, Jefferson improves to 13-7-1, while Pleasureville falls to 5-15-1.

Stoverstown 11, Glen Rock 0: At Glen Rock, the Tigers plated seven runs in the top of the sixth to take a 7-0 lead and went on to capture the road victory. Individually for the Tigers, starting pitcher Ryan Stiner threw five innings, striking out 12, walking one and allowing two hits, to pick up the win; teammate Levi Krause went 4 for 4 at the plate, including two doubles, two RBIs, one run scored; Zach Schuler went 3 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored, one RBI; Joe Yourgal went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a double, one RBI, one run scored; while Chris Mattison connected for a two-run homer in the sixth to start the scoring. For Glen Rock, Luke Kelly went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double, while teammate Connor Hood went 2 for 3 at the plate. With the win, Stoverstown improves to 20-0-0, while Glen Rock falls to 8-9-0.

Manchester 5, South Mountain 1: At Dillsburg, Kody Reeser led the Indians to a road victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, striking out 11, walking three and allowing five hits and one earned run to pick up the win. Teammates Jonah Latshaw went 3 for 4 at the plate with one RBI; Austin Allison went 2 for 3 with one run scored; Chris Beaudoin went 1 for 1 at the plate with two RBIs; and Spencer Rhoads went 1 for 2 with one run scored. For the Sox, Austin Goudeaux went 1 for 1 at the plate with one RBI. With the win, Manchester improves to 14-6-0, while South Mountain falls to 9-8-0.

Susquehanna League

Jacobus 5, Windsor 3: At Jacobus, Collin Slenker led the Jackals to the home victory by going 2 for 2 at the plate, including a homer, a double and two runs scored. Teammate Roberto Barranca went 3 for 3 at the plate, including a double, one run scored; Christopher Keefer went 2 for 4 at the plate with one RBI; and relief pitcher Dayne Yourkavitch threw two innings on the mound, striking out four, walking four, allowing one hit and one run to close out the contest. For the Cardinals, Kyle Daugherty connected for a homer, while relief pitcher Jason Krieger threw three innings on the mound, striking out four, walking none and allowing three hits and one run to take the non-decision. With the win, Jacobus improves to 8-13-2, while Windsor falls to 12-10.

York Township 6, Felton 5: At Felton, the visitors scored three unanswered runs to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. James Striebig led the visitors individually on the mound by throwing a complete game, striking out 12, walking one and allowing eight hits and five earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Dave Miele went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double, one RBI and one run scored; Tyler Page went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double; Andrew Freeburger went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a double, one RBI, one run scored; Dennis Porter Jr. went 2 for 4 with one RBI, one run scored; Jeffery Deveney went 1 for 2 with a double, one RBI, one run scored; and Jake Reichard had two RBIs. For the Mad Dogs, Kameron Bayman went 2 for 4 at the plate with one run scored, while teammates Lee King connected for a solo homer, and Quinton McNew had a double and picked up two RBIs. With the win, York Township improves to 13-8-1, while Felton falls to 1-20.

East Prospect 8, Hallam 2: At East Prospect, Jeremy Sabathne led the Pistons to the home victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, while striking out four, walking two and allowing eight hits and one earned run to pick up the win. Teammates Nick Lucky went 3 for 3 at the plate, including a double, one run scored; Dylan Stoops went 2 for 2 at the plate, including a double, two RBIs, one run scored; Ryan Flury went 2 for 4 at the plate, including two doubles, two RBIs, one run scored; Brock Kauffman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs; Ryky Smith went 2 for 4, including a double, one RBI and one run scored. For the Express, Alex Tucci went 3 for 4 at the plate with one run scored, while teammate Owen Shimmel went 2 for 3 with one run scored. With the win, East Prospect improves to 12-9, while Hallam falls to 14-9.

Conrads 10, Stewartstown 5: At Stewartstown, Matthew Taylor led the visitors to the victory by going 2 for 4 at the plate, including a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammates Josh Knaub went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a double, two RBI's, one run scored; Gavin Constein went 2 for 3 with three runs scored; Loch Williams went 2 for 4, including a homer; while Austin Dunlap went 1 for 3, including a double, two RBIs and one run scored. For the Vets, Jonathan Chhum went 1 for 2 at the plate, including a homer, three RBIs; Ryan Schubert went 2 for 3, including a double, one run scored; Jason Williams went 2 for 2 at the plate with one RBI and Riley Thomas went 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored. With the win, Conrads improves to 9-12, while Stewartstown falls to 5-16.

