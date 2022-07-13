York-Adams Girls’ Athlete of the Year ready for her next chapter

It's not an easy transition from high school to college.

Yo have more freedom in your classroom schedule and fewer people telling you what to do with your time. It also comes with the added responsibility of moving further into adulthood and leaving behind the people you love.

Gettysburg graduate Anne Bair is excited about her next steps but knows she is leaving behind quite the legacy. Especially after being named the 2022 Girls’ Athlete of the Year for the York-Adams League .

The multi-sport athlete, a star in track and basketball, has found plenty of success over the last few seasons. She has been selected for all-state recognition in both sports. She holds the Warriors' triple jump record, hitting 37 feet, 10.5 inches at a dual track and field meet in early April.

She has found plenty of success as a jumper, but her first love — basketball — has been where she has excelled. Bair holds the all-time assists record for the Gettysburg program and has been one of the top players for the last few seasons, coached by her dad, Jeff Bair. Her 1,497 points are the third-most in program history.

'I learned so much': Bair said she loved her four years and wouldn’t trade them for the world.

“I learned so much as a person and player. The memories I created will last a lifetime. I’m going to miss my team and my dad coaching. Late-night film sessions with my dad. I’m going to miss my mom and my siblings. My teammates and coaches. They were very supportive,” she said.

A starter since her freshman year, the 5-foot-7 point guard flourished with the Warriors. They made four straight trips to district championships. Over her four years, the team had a 94-19 record and won two district titles.

After averaging nearly 14 points, five steals and five rebounds as a senior, Bair was named one of the Miss Pennsylvania Top 25 players. She signed her letter of intent in November to play basketball at Division I Manhattan College.

Family ties: Bair was introduced to the sport thanks to having multiple family members who played, and it became her passion. Her father, Jeff Bair, said his daughter is always looking to get better.

“Anne loves this game,” Jeff Bair said when Anne announced her college choice. “She also understands the game at a level where she can affect it through communication with her teammates on the court, especially in winning time (last few minutes).”

Another focus: The track was a way for Bair to focus on something other than basketball, but the record holder will miss the competitive spirit that came with the sport.

“Assuming it’s over. I’m going to miss it. It was fun to do it," Bair said. "I love track meets and camaraderie. Jumping is fun.

"I loved the excitement of the personal record,” said Bair, adding, "it’s always a goal to keep improving."

Eager for next step: While unsure of her track future, the basketball standout is ready to do whatever it takes for her new Manhattan squad.

“Going into college, I’m eager to learn. I am going into a new environment. Its fast pace will be things I need to adjust to. Learn from my coaches and upperclassmen. Coming into it with complete openness,” Bair said.

“I’m in a competitive league. We made the MAC championship. I think everyone is hungry to get back there. I can feel from my team how much we want to get back there. (I'll) do whatever I can to help improve.”

Hard work and dedication have helped her to excel at two different sports in high school. One thing is clear for anyone who has been paying attention to Bair’s success in the York-Adams League, she’ll do whatever it takes to help her team win.