Pleasureville, York Township battle to a tie in interleague action

Staff report

Despite plenty of offensive output, Pleasureville and York Township couldn't determine a winner Wednesday as the squads battled to a 7-7 tie in interleague action.

York Township's Stephen Miele made the most of his two at-bats, smacking a home run and a double and recording four RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Tyler Page went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while Dennis Porter Jr. went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Porter also nabbed a stolen base.

Pleasureville notched 11 hits in the game. Tyler Wagner went 3 for 3 at the plate, hitting a double and recording two RBIs and two runs scored, while teammate Owen Hutchinson went 2 for 4, with two RBIs and a run scored. Landon Ness also scored two runs for the Hawks.

Pleasureville's Trae Schanberger pitched six innings, striking out five, while issuing six walks and allowing seven hits and seven runs.