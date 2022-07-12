Trinity Thomas to speak on Title IX to mark 50th anniversary

Trinity Thomas, the former West York athlete and current Southeastern Conference gymnast of the year, will be returning to York County later this month to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Thomas, who recently announced she is returning for a fifth year at the University of Florida, will be part of a panel discussion hosted by Sport York at the Historic Ashland building, located at 6219 Lincoln Highway in Wrightsville. The breakfast and discussion will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, July 28.

Title IX is the federal civil rights law that was passed in 1972 as part of the education amendments. It prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives federal funding.

The local event will highlight other York County natives, such as Special Olympics athlete Loretta Claiborne. Dr. Abbie Kelley, who specializes in primary care medicine at OSS Health; Elizabeth Grubb, York College's Title IX coordinator; and Matt Day, York College's athletic director at York college, also will speak.

During the celebration, Sport York will also be selecting a woman from the local community for the Playmaker award. The award will go to someone who has been selected to speak at the event. Nominations can be made through Sport York's Facebook page. Each speaker will be available for questions.

Those wishing to attend can register for the event on Eventbrite.com by July 14. Doors will open around 8:30 a.m.