Plenty of offense as Red Lion captures Legion baseball title

Staff report

There was no lack of offense Sunday as Red Lion and New Oxford clashed with the York-Adams American Legion baseball championship on the line.

The teams met twice Sunday afternoon to settle the championship, with Red Lion emerging as the victor.

In the day's first matchup, New Oxford handed Red Lion its first loss of the tournament with a 16-1 drubbing. That forced the second game because of the tournament's double-elimination format.

In that second game, Red Lion's Jake Shaffer sparked the team's 10-hit, title-winning romp with a pair of triples in the 8-6 victory.

Shaffer got things rolling early with his first at-bat of the day. His triple in the top of the first brought in Jaden Taylor, and Shaffer scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly by Ben Koons.

New Oxford wouldn't be outdone, matching Red Lion's output with its own two runs in the bottom of the inning. Mason Weaver doubled to open the inning and eventually crossed the plate on a wild pitch. Aaron Smith also scored a run to knot the score at 2.

In the third, Shaffer smacked his second triple of the contest. Brandon Ritchey followed that up with his own triple to score Shaffer. Red Lion's hot bats continued, as the squad added two doubles in the frame and put up four total runs in the inning.

New Oxford put up its own three runs in the bottom of the third but trailed the rest of the way.

For Red Lion, Landon Garee went 3 for 4, with four RBIs, while Shaffer went 2 for 4, with two runs and an RBI. Teammate Chase Morris put two runs on the board, notching one hit and walking twice.

Ritchey contributed on the mound and at the plate for Red Lion, going 2 for 3, with a triple, one run and one RBI. He also pitched 6⅓ innings, striking out three while allowing six runs on six hits.

For New Oxford, Weaver went 1 for 4 with double and a run scored, while teammate Jake Sharrer went 1 for 3, recording a run and an RBI. Brennan Holmes went 1 for 4 with a run scored.

New Oxford runs away with opener: In the first game of the afternoon, Red Lion fell behind early and couldn't recover. New Oxford put the game out of reach with a monster sixth inning, scoring 13 runs.

In that game, Holmes went 2 for 4, with three runs and three RBIs, while teammate Devin Ryan also contributed to the onslaught, going 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored. New Oxford's Adam Pascoe went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Smith pitched all six innings for New Oxford, striking out five and issuing one walk, while allowing one run on six hits.

In the first game for Red Lion, Ritchey went 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple, while Reid Anderson went 1 for 2 with a double.