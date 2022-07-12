Hits galore as Manchester claims interleague win vs. East Prospect

Staff report

There was no shortage of offense Tuesday night as Manchester clashed with East Prospect in interleague baseball action.

The Indians were victorious on the road, claiming a 15-9 win against their hosts.

East Prospect's Christian Labarbera led the hit parade by going 3 for 4 at the plate, recording a triple, four RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Justin Lichtenwalner went 3 for 5, racking up a home run, two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Spencer Rhodes went 3 for 4, with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored.

Also contributing to the onslaught for the Indians were Jonah Latshaw (3 for 4, three runs scored, two RBIs), Spencer Rhoads (3-4, including two doubles, one RBI, one run scored) Joe Capobianco, 2 for 4, double, two RBIs, one run scored) and Austin Allison (1 for 3, two RBIs, two runs scored).

For the Pistons, Dylan Stoops went 3 for 4, smacking a home run and notching three RBIs and two runs scored, while Garrett Schwartzbeck went 3 for 4, with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Dalton Renn went 2 for 4, with two runs scored, while Ryan Flury went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI.

With the win, Manchester improves to 13-6-0, while East Prospect falls to 11-9-0.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE GAMES

Jefferson 8, Jacobus 8 (7 Innings): At Jacobus, Jefferson plated four unanswered runs to tie the game, creating the final deadlock. Individually for the Titans, Dylan Shaffer went 4 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Andrew Kramer went 2 for 4 at the plate, hitting a home run and a double and recording two RBIs and one run scored. Jefferson's Sam Crater also contributed 2 for 5 with one RBI and one run scored, while Brevin Neveker had a double and collected one RBI and one run scored. For the Jackals, Roberto Barranca went 2 for 4, with a double, two RBIs and one run scored, while teammate Evan Tanner went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored, and Christopher Keefer went 2 for 4, with two doubles and one run scored. With the tie, Jefferson moves to 12-7-1, while Jacobus moves to 7-13-2.

Hallam 12, Vikings 8: At Hallam, Ethan Shimmel led the Express to the home victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate, hitting a double and notching four RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Owen Shimmel went 1 for 1 at the plate, with four walks, three RBIs and one run scored, while Zach Zambito went 2 for 5, with one RBI and two runs scored, and Brody Hinkle went 1 for 3, with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Vikings, Brock Gladfelter went 2 for 3, with two RBIs and one run scored, while Mike Santiago went 1 for 3, with two RBIs and a run scored. With the win, Hallam improves to 13-8, while Vikings falls to 3-16.