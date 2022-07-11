Pleasureville falls to Mechanicsburg in Central League action

Staff report

It was a rough outing for Pleasureville as the Hawks hosted Mechanicsburg in Central League action on Monday.

Pleasureville fell behind in the second inning and couldn't recover as the visiting Cardinals captured a 6-1 victory. Mechanicsburg tacked on four runs in the top of the fourth to put the game out of reach.

For the Hawks, Ryan Gordon hit a double, while Owen Hutchinson, Braydon Harris and Dieter Luta managed one hit apiece in the contest. Luta is credited with the team's lone run.

Nate Toomey pitched a complete game for Pleasureville. He struck out five and walked two while allowing six runs on nine hits to take the loss.

For Mechanicsburg, Maika Niu went 2 for 4 with a run, and Brady Ebbert went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Teammate Jon Mayer went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

With the win, Mechanicsburg improves to 8-7-1, while Pleasureville falls to 5-13.