Local racing scene sees changes after Speedweek

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Pennsylvania Speedweek is a tough stretch of racing for local sprint car teams. It’s scheduled for 10 races in 10 days, this year being held June 24 through July 3. This year, one of those races was rained out, but Speedweek still had it’s effect on local race teams.

In the week following Speedweek, some big changes have occurred on the local sprint car scene. The biggest was the breakup of the nation’s winningest team. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri ended Speedweek with 14 wins on the season. But the team had cut its Speedweek racing short by one day.

The Macri team is family-owned, but for a number of years, former driver Jim Shuttlesworth has been the team mechanic. That ended one day before the close of Speedweek. Shuttlesworth has moved on to wrench for a team owned by his fellow former super sportsman competitor John Stehman.

For last weekend, noted wrench Bernie Stuebgen came east to help with the Macri team. Stuebgen is known for his Indy Race Parts team, which has seen victory lane across the nation. Earlier this season Buddy Kofoid won a Lincoln race with the Indy Race Parts team.

The change didn't seem to slow Macri, as he kept right on rolling last week, winning at Williams Grove and Lincoln.

Other wheels in motion: Shuttlesworth’s move to the Stehman team also set some other wheels in motion. The Stehman team has been fielding 358, 360 and 410 sprint cars for a little over a year now but earlier this season had parted ways with Etters’ Pat Cannon, who was the teams primary driver. Stehman himself did some driving,, but the team hasn’t raced all that much since the split.

Now Washington state teenager Devon Borden has left the Michael Heffner team to join Stehman’s team. They debuted in the 360 National Open at Selinsgrove on Saturday with a third-place finish. Expect Borden to race the team’s 410 in the coming weeks.

No word yet on what Heffner’s team will do in the weeks to come. Last winter Heffner purchased the assets of the late Bill Gallagher’s team and has also been fielding the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint car for series point leader Briggs Danner.

Westbrook team changes: One other change is with the John Westbrook-owned team. A couple of weeks ago, Aaron Bollinger left that team, which competes mainly at Williams Grove. During Speedweek, Kyle Reinhardt drove the car in a few races while his regular All Star series ride, the Capital Renegades team owned by the Quackenbush family, regrouped for the second half the All Star season.

Last weekend, New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall drove the Westbrook car at Williams Grove, leading the early part of the feature and coming home with a second-place finish.

Bollinger, of course, is still racing his family owned sprint car at Lincoln on Saturday and led much of the race last week, finishing second to Macri there.

Kreitz earns first top-10 finish: Kassidy Kreitz got her first top-10 finish in a 410 sprint car last Saturday at Port Royal. The daughter of National Sprint Car Hall of Fame driver Donnie Kreitz Jr., Kassidy is in her first season of racing 410 sprint cars.

While running a limited schedule this season, as Lance Dewease continues to drive the family’s main car, Kassidy has been impressive. In her only start at Williams Grove this season, she won the hard charger award, coming from deep in the field to a near top-10 finish. Saturday at The Port, she finished seventh.

Kassidy Kreitz started her career in slingshots and moved to 305 sprints, where she was a winner last season.

This weekend: Williams Grove will be in action on Friday, with the sprint cars competing in the rescheduled Randy Wolfe Tribute Race, which will also be a tune-up for the upcoming World of Outlaws shows. The 358 sprints are also on the racing agenda.

At Lincoln on Saturday, the sprint cars are joined by the 358 sprints and the super sportsman tour, while Port Royal hosts the AMA motorcycles.

BAPS Motor Speedway has go kart racing this Saturday, and the super late models return to Hagerstown, along with the pure stock, hobby stocks and Classic Cars.

The PASS 305 sprints are at Path Valley Saturday.