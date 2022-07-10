Windsor tops Vikings in interleague baseball action

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

It was another day of interleague play between the rival Central and Susquehanna Leagues Saturday.

And it was another dominating performance by the Central League squads, which won five of the six contests.

Windsor was the sole Susquehanna League squad to grind out a victory, as the Cardinals downed Vikings by a 5-2 margin on the road.

Hunter Sentz pitched six strong innings to earn the win for Windsor (12-9). Sentz scattered six hits and fanned four while allowing just two runs.

Tyler Stabley, who picked up the save by pitching a scoreless seventh, finished with two hits and two runs, while Cole Daugherty and Kieran Kearns also swatted a pair of hits in the triumph. Both of Kearns’ hits went for extra bases, as he smashed a second-inning home run to go along with a fourth-inning double.

Trent Ketterman led Vikings (3-15) with two hits while driving in a run.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE GAMES

Mechanicsburg 8, York Township 7: At Mechanicsburg, the Cardinals rallied back by scoring a run in the sixth after allowing an early seven-run lead to disappear in the interleague triumph. A throwing error plated Jayson Kramer with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the six after Township (12-8) racked up six runs in the top of the frame to even the score. Spencer Butz led Mechanicsburg (8-7-1) with three hits and two RBIs in the victory, while teammates Jon Mayer and Braeden Kolmensberger each tallied two hits. In Township's big six-hit frame, Tyler Page had the big blow with a two-run triple. Page would later score on a passed ball to even the score. Dave Miele was the only York Township player with two hits in the setback. On the mound, Josh McCombs allowed a run over four innings to pick up the victory. Mechanicsburg’s Maika Niu was tagged for six runs in two innings of relief before Kramer needed just five pitches to secure the final three outs and earn the save.

Mount Wolf 8, East Prospect 4: At Mount Wolf, the home team erased an early one-run deficit by scoring five times between the first and second innings en route to the interleague victory. Veteran Mark Burnside collected two of the Wolves' (14-5) eight hits Saturday, while Nick Sprenkle drove in a pair with a first-inning triple. The Pistons (11-7) scored three times in the third to draw within a run. Nick Lucky plated a run with a double before Dalton Renn scored a pair with a single for East Prospect. The home team put the game away with three runs in the fifth on a wild pitch, an RBI single by Steve Pokopec and a sacrifice fly from Jesse Sargen. On the mound, Alex Krick earned the win as he scattered seven hits over five innings while allowing four runs. Dillon Good was sacked with the loss after surrendering eight runs on eight hits over four innings for the Pistons.

Stoverstown 8, Jacobus 1: At Stoverstown, the Tigers extended their seasonlong winning streak to 18 games, despite managing just six hits. After Roberto Barranca gave the Jackals (7-13-1) the lead in the second with a solo homer, the home team evened it up in the bottom of the frame on a single by Joe Yourgal. The score remained that way until the fourth as the Tigers plated five runs to break it open. The lone hit in the frame was a lead-off double by Xavier Bonilla. The Tigers drew four walks, hit a sacrifice fly, scored on a fielder’s choice and an error during the unusual inning. Veteran Zach Schuler finished with a pair of hits for the Tigers (18-0). On the mound, Kyle Raubenstine scattered five hits over five innings to collect the victory.

Manchester 15, Felton 0: At Manchester, the home team scored 10 times over the first two innings en route to the triumph. Chris Beaudoin led an 18-hit attack for the Indians (12-6) with a 4-for-4 performance. Robbie Elzinga and Adam Kipp tallied three hits apiece — Elzinga smashed a pair of doubles while knocking in two; Kipp drove in four, two of which came on a fourth-inning home run. Logan Allison and Joe Capobianco (single, triple) each finished with two hits. On the mound, Jordan Nichols fanned 12 over five innings while allowing just three hits to secure the win over the Mad Dogs (1-19).

Pleasureville 12, Stewartstown 0 (5 innings): At Pleasureville, the home team plated six runs in the first inning to cruise to the victory that was called after 4½ innings. Treyton Smith made his only hit of the contest count, bashing a first-inning grand slam to cap the big inning for the Hawks (5-12). Josh Marquad and Tyler Wagner finished with two hits apiece to lead Pleasureville’s 10-hit attack. On the mound, Marquad allowed just one hit over four frames while fanning seven. Landon Ness pitched a scoreless fifth before the game was called. Andrew Schutt collected the sole hit, a third-inning double, for the Vets (5-15).