Macri scores pair of wins on area dirt tracks

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

It was another good weekend for Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri.

After racing to victory on Friday at Williams Grove, Macri scored his second 410 sprint car win of the weekend in Saturday’s 30-lap feature event at Lincoln Speedway. The $5,000 win at the Adams County track was his nation-leading 16th of the season.

Aaron Bollinger started from the pole position and got the jump on Macri, who started to his outside. Bollinger led Macri through the first 23 laps of the race before yielding the top spot.

Macri went on to score the win over Bollinger, with Freddie Rahmer third. Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody and York’s Chase Dietz, who started 12th completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall, Thomasville’s Chad Trout, Hanover’s Dylan Norris — who earned the hard charger award coming from 19th — Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter and Brandon Rahmer.

Second-generation racer Chad Criswell led every lap to claim the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature win. In the end, Criswell had to fend off Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, who came from the fifth starting spot to challenge for the lead. York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh gave chase early but had to settle for third, with Steve Owings and Cody Phillips in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Fletcher, Hayden Miller, Frankie Herr, Nash Ely and Wyatt Hinkle.

Roland Brown bested Jimmy Combs for the Classic Car victory.

Macri rolls to win at The Grove: Macri’s big weekend started with a $5,500 win on Friday evening at Williams Grove. There Macri started eighth and had to track down Kendall, who led the first 13 of 25 laps from the pole position.

Macri grabbed the lead on the 14th lap and went on to best Kendall for the win. Danny Dietrich finished third after starting 16th, with Norris and Freddie Rahmer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dietz, TJ Stutts, Brent Shearer, Mark Smith and Lucas Wolfe.

In the 25-lap feature for the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars, Alex Bright fended off a last-lap charge by Briggs Danner to claim the win by just .030 seconds. Danner was second with Christian Bruno, Steve Drevicki and Mark Smith in the top five.

Halligan victorious at Port Royal: Jeff Halligan scored his second win of the season in Port Royal’s 25-lap 410 sprint car feature Saturday evening. Halligan’s $4,000 victory came in a race that saw numerous frontrunners crash out.

In the end, Halligan made a late-race pass of Mike Wagner to score the win. Wagner finished second, with Michael Walter II, Ryan Taylor and Trenton Sheaffer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Gerard McIntyre Jr, Kassidy Kreitz, Ryan Timms, Justin Whittall and Tyler Bear.

The super late models ran two features. In the makeup event, Jared Miley scored the win over Gary Stuhler, Chad Myers, Kyle Lee and Colton Flinner.

The regularly scheduled event saw Jeff Rine claim victory over Stuhler, Miley, Austin Berry and Tyler Emery.

Andrew Yoder was the limited late model winner over Dillon Stake and Matt Parks.

Edkin claims super sportsman feature at BAPS: Kenny Edkin raced to victory in the super sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday evening. Edkin’s second win of the season came over Tony Jackson, with Russ Mitten, John Edkin and Chris Meleason in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jay Fannasy, Davey Walsh, Matt Ondek, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Eric Rutz.

The 50-lap Smokey Frye Classic for the limited late model found Chad Smith picking up the big win over Niklas Stoudt, DJ Mease, Dover’s Charles Potts and Hanover’s Bobby Beard.

Brian Walls won the street stock feature over Kody Sites, Ryan Bloom, Dover’s Jed Latshaw and Ryan Smith.

The extreme stock car feature fell to York’s Sam Rial over York’s Patrick Mclane, with Etter’s Chase Rehbein, Johnny Palm and Donnie Broderick in the top five.

Shultz captures 360 sprint National Open at Selinsgrove: Jason Shultz won the 360 sprint National Open at Selinsgrove on Saturday. Schultz scored the victory in the event, supported by the URC club, over Blane Heimbach, with Devon Borden, Mark Smith and Dallas Schott in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Josh Weller, Steve Buckwalter, Adam Carberry, Jake Karklin and Ryan Stillwaggon.

Ken Duke Jr was the PASS 305 sprint winner over Dominic Melair, Kenny Heffner, Doug Dodson and Garrett Bard.

Jake Jones won the roadrunner feature.

Hebring notches win in Clinton County: The URC 360 sprints raced at Clinton County Friday, with Chuck Hebing picking up the win over Ryan Smith, Shultz, Weller and Johnny Smith. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Cochran, Mike Thompson, Timmie Bitner, Andy Best and Schott.

World of Outlaws races in Wisconsin: The World of Outlaws sprint cars were rained out Friday at the 34 Raceway, but on Saturday at Wilmot, Wisconsin, Carson Macedo scored the win over James McFadden, with Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet and David Gravel in the top five. Brock Zearfoss was ninth, Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 10th, and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart finished 14th.

All Stars race in New York state: The All Stars visited western New York state over the weekend after a Wednesday night stop at Lernerville. The Lernerville race saw Kyle Larson pass Brent Marks for the win.

At Ransomville, New York, on Friday, Parker Price Miller scored the win after Hunter Schuerenberg suffer last-lap problems. Price Miller’s win came over Cap Henry, Chris Windom, Bill Balog and Zeb Wise. Kyle Reinhardt was seventh.

Saturday at Stateline Speedway, Scheurenberg got redemption with a win over Tyler Courtney, Wise, Henry and Balog. Reinhardt was 10th.

OTHER WINNERS

Steve Wilbur won Saturday’s wingless super sportsman feature at Path Valley in Franklin County. Kyle Lear was the limited late model winner.

Dan Kuriger was the sprint car winner at Mercer Raceway in Western Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Giovanni Scelzi was the 410 sprint winner at Knoxville on Saturday.

Sprint car veteran Tim Shaffer picked up the super late model win Saturday at the Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Motor Speedway.