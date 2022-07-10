Hallam rallies to beat host Dillsburg in Susquehanna League action

Staff report

Hallam stormed back Sunday afternoon against host Dillsburg, earning a 6-4 victory in Susquehanna League action.

Dillsburg put three runs on the board in the bottom of the second inning to get the scoring started. The Express couldn't put a run on the board until the late innings, recording five runs between the sixth and seventh innings.

Brody Hinkle gave the offense a boost, going 4 for 5 at the plate, recording a run and two RBIs. Teammate Simon Lipsius went 1 for 3, with a double and two runs scored, while Owen Shimmel had two RBIs for the visitors.

For Dillsburg, Dan Leithoff went 3 for 3, notching three RBIs, while Dylan Pentz went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Stoverstown 3, East Prospect 1: At Stoverstown, pitcher Matthew Osgoodby threw all six innings, leading the home team past East Prospect on Sunday. Osgoodby struck out four and walked two while allowing five hits and one run to pick up the win. For Stoverstown, Zack Schuler went 1 for 3 at the plate, recording a double and one run scored, while Brandon Warner was 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Pistons, Bren Taylor went 3 for 3 with a double.