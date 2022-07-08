Red Lion rallies to beat Gettysburg in Legion action; with other local baseball

Staff report

Red Lion scored the go-ahead run late in Thursday's game to grab a 2-1 victory against Gettysburg in York-Adams American Legion baseball tournament action.

Brandon Ritchey doubled in the bottom of the sixth to score Jaydon Taylor from second and break a 1-1 tie. The home team had scored its first run earlier in the inning when Cole Grady hit a sacrifice fly.

For the game, Ritchey went 2 for 3, and Taylor went 2 for 3, recording a double.

On the mound for Red Lion, Grady threw two innings of shutout relief, striking out three, walking one and allowing no runs on no hits to pick up the win. Teammate Caleb Naylor started the game on the mound, throwing five innings, while striking out four, walking three and allowing one run to take a no-decision.

For Gettysburg, Zach Williams went 2 for 4 and threw a complete game on the mound. He struck out five, walked none and allowed two runs to take the loss.

Gettysburg's Austin Keller went 2 for 3 at the plate.

With the win, Red Lion improves to 2-0 in the tournament and stays in the winners bracket, while Gettysburg falls to 1-1 and now moves into the losers bracket.

Other Legion winner's bracket games

New Oxford 4, Hanover 0: At New Oxford, Mason Weaver led the home team to the victory by starting the game on the mound, throwing 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 11, walking one and allowing just three hits to pick up the win. Weaver also helped himself out at the plate by going 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. Teammate Aaron Smith went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, while Coy Baker went 1 for 2, with a double. For Hanover, Tyler Haysford went 1 for 2 with two stolen bases, while teammate Nathan Chronister went 1 for 3, with a double. With the win, New Oxford improves to 2-0 in the tournament and stays in the winners bracket, while Hanover falls to 1-1 and now moves into the losers bracket.

Legion elimination games

Spring Grove 4, Northeastern 0: At Manchester, Jack Reichart started the game on the mound and led the visitors to the victory. He threw six innings, striking out three and walking five, while allowing only two hits to pick up the win. Teammate Tanner Hoffman went 2 for 4 at the plate, with a double and two runs scored; Konner Marshall went 2 for 3 with one RBI, and Logan McMaster went 1 for 3 with one RBI. Jaydon Shaffer also contributed for Spring Grove, hitting a double and collecting one RBI and one run scored. For Northeastern, Nate Moser and Drew Barshinger each went 1 for 3 at the plate. With the win, Spring Grove improves to 1-1 in the tournament and stays alive in the losers bracket, while Northeastern falls to 0-2 and is eliminated from the tournament.

Bermudian Springs 10, Shiloh 8: At Shiloh, Jaxsyn Stottlemyer sparked the visitors to the victory by going 4 for 5 at the plate with two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Ethan Shearer went 2 for 4, hitting a pair of doubles and notching three RBIs and one run scored, while Mason Diaz went 1 for 3, with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. For Shiloh, Mason Jianniney went 2 for 3 at the plate, with a double, three runs scored and one RBI, while Marcus Ropp went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. With the win, Bermudian Springs improves to 1-1 in the tournament and stays a alive in the losers bracket, while Shiloh is eliminated from the tournament.

Central League

Mechanicsburg 1, Jefferson 0: At Mechanicsburg, Nick Keane threw a complete-game shutout, leading the Cardinals to the home victory. He struck out four, walked three and allowed just two hits to pick up the win. Teammate Nate Kinsey went 2 for 2 at the plate with one RBI, while Jace Fetterman went 1 for 2 with one run scored. For the Titans, Zach Reed threw a complete game on the mound, while striking out seven, walking none and allowing one run on three hits to take the loss. Teammate Tyler Troxel went 1 for 3 at the plate, hitting a double, while Sam Crater went 1 for 2 at the plate. With the win, Mechanicsburg improves to 7-7-1, while Jefferson falls to 12-7-0.

Stoverstown 5, South Mountain 4: At Dillsburg, Chris Mattison connected for a three-run homer in the top of the seventh to give the Tigers a 5-3 lead, and they went on to capture the road victory. Teammate Levi Krause went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Brandon Warner went 2 for 4 with one run scored. Joe Yourgal threw a complete game on the mound, striking out four, walking three and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. For the Sox, Jon Noll went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs, while teammate Jeremy Gilbert went 2 for 4. With the win, Stoverstown improves to 17-0-0, while South Mountain falls to 9-6-0.

Manchester 6, Mount Wolf 1: At Mount Wolf, Kody Reeser led the Indians to the road victory by throwing a complete game on the mound. He struck out five and walked one, allowing no earned runs on three singles to pick up the win. Teammate Robbie Elzinga went 2 for 4 at the plate, smacking a home run and scoring two runs, while Spencer Rhoads went 1 for 2 at the plate, with a double and one run scored, Also contributing for Manchester was Matt Jordan, who went 1 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs, and Justin Lichtenwalner, who went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Wolves, Jesse Sargen went 1 for 2 at the plate with one RBI, while teammate Drew Sassaman went 1 for 2 with one run scored. With the win, Manchester improves to 11-6-0, while Mount Wolf falls to 13-5-0.

Susquehanna League games

East Prospect 4, Windsor 0: At Windsor, Drake Renn started the game on the mound to lead the Pistons to the road victory. He threw six innings, striking out one, walking four and allowing just three hits to pick up the win. Teammate Bren Taylor had a double, scored two runs and added one RBI, while Jay Clinger went 2 for 2 at the plate. Also contributing for East Prospect were Dalton Renn, who went 1 for 2 at the plate, with a double, and Nick Lucky, who went 1 for 3 with one run scored. For the Cardinals, Connor Dewees went 2 for 3 at the plate. Relief pitcher Tyler Stabley threw 2 2/3 innings of shutout ball, striking out three, walking one and allowing two hits. With the win, East Prospect improves to 11-6, while Windsor falls to 11-9.

Conrads 6, Jacobus 4: At Jacobus, Austin Dunlap homered as the visitors claimed the victory. Dunlap went 2 for 3 at the plate, notching three RBIs. Teammate Channing Bratton went 1 for 2 at the plate with four runs scored, while Gavin Constein went 1 for 2, with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Randy Stewart threw a complete game to pick up the win. For the Jackals, Carter Williams went 2 for 3 at the plate, smacking a home run, while AJ Miller went 2 for 4 at the plate, notching a homer, a triple and two runs scored. Also contributing for Jacobus was Christopher Keefer, who went 2 for 4, with a double. With the win, Conrads improves to 8-12, while Jacobus falls to 7-12-1.

Hallam 7, York Township 2: At York Township, Zach Leonhard pitched a complete game, leading the visitors to victory. Leonhard collected six strikeouts while allowing four hits, two runs and one walk. Dan Wecker sparked the Express offense, going 3 for 3 at the plate, with two RBIs. Teammate Brody Hinkle went 1 for 2 at the plate, hitting a double and collecting two RBIs and a run scored, while Alex Tucci went 2 for 4, with one run scored. Also contributing to the cause for Hallam were Owen Shimmel, who went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored and Zach Zambito, who went 1 for 3, with one RBI. For York Township, Micah Streibig went 1 for 3, with a double and one run scored, while Jake Reichard went 1 for 2, with a double and a run scored. With the win, Hallam improves to 11-8, while York Township falls to 12-7.