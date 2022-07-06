Spring Grove's Eli Brooks still fighting for his NBA dream

Dreams can come true. Even the ones that they tell people are impossible. Sometimes all it takes is an inspiration.

Former Spring Grove basketball player Eli Brooks has become quite the inspiration for many ball players in the York County area. He is the first player from York County to make a summer league NBA team and has the chance to be the first to make an NBA opening day roster.

The Indiana Pacers is the team giving Brooks a shot at his dream career. Brooks was not selected in the NBA draft on June 23 but will have a chance to be on a roster, nonetheless. The Pacers (25-57 in 2021) are in rebuild mode and will take look at a multitude of players as they angle for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.

According to NBA.com, Brooks was asked what he believes he can bring to a team, and his answer was simple.

“Reliable,” said Brooks. “I feel that is something that I’ve always been throughout my career. And I just find a way to win.”

The NBA summer league will take place in Las Vegas from July 7 to 17. All the teams that participate are full of young, undrafted players or players drafted only a season or two ago. It will not be easy, as everyone is out there fighting for a spot on an NBA roster.

The Spring Grove graduate helped the Michigan Wolverines reach the Sweet 16 after spending his first two seasons in a reserve role. Brooks was one of two Wolverines to start all 34 games.

Successful career: Brooks, 23, took advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver to return for a fifth year t Michigan and averaged career-high marks in points (12.8), rebounds (3.7), steals (1.4), field-goal percentage (44.4%) and minutes (36). A two-time captain, Brooks set program records with 124 career wins and 159 career games played.

He had plenty of growth on both sides of the ball in college and was one of 40 participants in a tryout for the Pacer's summer league team.

He scored over 1,000 career points at Michigan and became the program's all-time leader in wins this past season. He also had a prolific career at Spring Grove, where he finished second in York-Adams League history with 2,426 points.

His reputation has spread through York County and given many others a preview of what they could accomplish.

Playing at a school such as Michigan allowed Brooks to showcase his skills in front of a national audience, something that he said he is not afraid to do again in the summer league.

“Every single game (at Michigan) is televised and you’re going against the best competition. I think the Big Ten is the basketball league,” said Brooks. “Being able to play against great teams, great players every single day in and day out has prepared me.”

Foot in the door: The contract Brooks earned after his tryout, an Exhibit 10 contract, is a non-guaranteed one-year deal worth the league minimum. It often allows undrafted players, such as the former Wolverine, to compete for the 17-man roster during the offseason and have their contract converted into a two-way deal for the regular season. A two-deal means that the player can be sent down to the G league and recalled when the team needs his services.

The Pacers will match up against the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas, which will give Brooks a chance to showcase his skills against top overall picks such as Detroit's Jaden Ivey (No. 4 overall) and Sacramento’s Keegan Murray (No. 3 overall).

It will be an uphill battle for Brooks. But one thing is for sure: He has plenty of supporters right here in York County.