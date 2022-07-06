Pitchers come up big in Red Lion's Legion baseball victory

York Dispatch

A trio of pitchers helped lift Red Lion to victory Wednesday as first-round action continued in the American Legion baseball tournament.

Red Lion's Shane Guise, Brandon Ritchey and Ryan Stabley combined to strike out 12 and walk three while allowing three hits and one earned run in an 11-3 victory against visiting Bermudian Springs.

Stabley also helped Red Lion's cause at the plate, connecting for a triple and notching three RBIs. Ritchey, meanwhile, went 1 for 3, with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Teammate Jake Shaffer went 3 for 4 at the plate, hitting a triple and collecting two RBIs and two runs scored, while Nick Hardesty went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI.

For Bermudian Springs, Ethan Shearer went 1 for 3, with a double and two RBIs, while teammate Benjamin Ogle went 1 for 2, with one run scored.

With the triumph, Red Lion moves into the winners bracket, while Bermudian Springs now falls into the losers bracket in the double-elimination tournament.

New Oxford 10, Spring Grove 0 (5 Innings): At New Oxford, Jesse Bitzer led the home team to the first-round victory by throwing all five innings on the mound, striking out six, walking none and allowing one single to pick up the win. Teammate Mason Weaver went 2 for 3 at the plate, with four RBIs; Kolton Haifley went 2 for 3, with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jake Sharrer went 1 for 2, with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. For Spring Grove, Jaydon Shaffer went 1 for 2 at the plate. With the win, New Oxford moves into the winners bracket, while Spring Grove falls into the losers bracket.