District 3 boy’s volleyball all-stars named

The District 3 boys' volleyball all-star selections have been made and include some of the best athletes in the York-Adams League.

The first-team selections include three York Suburban players in Jackson Bryant, Brady Stump and Jacob Brenner. The Trojans had an impressive year, claiming the York-Adams League championship in May against a tough Central York squad. Suburban became Y-A tournament champs for the first time in a decade with an impressive 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 sweep of the Panthers.

Stump, a senior headed to St. Francis (Pennsylvania), was one of the hearts of the team and fueled his team offensively all season as one of the top attackers in the league.

The York-Adams Tournament champions were ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association for much of the season and earned a spot in the PIAA quarterfinals before falling, 3-1, to District 10 runner-up Cochranton.

The Trojans also had two second-team selections in Matt Torres and Ben Klimes.

Lower Dauphin, the Class 2-A state champions, led the district in all-star nods with eight players, including five first-team selections. Powerhouse Lower Dauphin has won back-to-back 2-A state titles. Five Lower Dauphin players were named to the first team and three to the second team.

York Catholic had two players named to the all-star second team this season in Luke and John Forjan. Luke Forjan led the team in hit percentage at .205 and kills per set with 4.1. He was also the team leader in kills with 202. John Forjan led the team in assists with 529.

The Irish were 15-4 on the season but lost in the first round of the state playoffs.

Mid-Penn Conference team Northern York also had two players named to the second team in Jake Eby and Nathan Deller.