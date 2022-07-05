Hanover shuts out Northeastern in Legion playoff opener

The American Legion baseball playoffs kicked off Tuesday night, but Mother Nature nixed two of the scheduled first-round games.

Hanover, the No. 3 seed in the West division, managed to dodge the raindrops and get in its game, a 5-0 victory over host Northeastern, which was seeded No. 2 in the East.

Hanover's Chase Roberts started the game on the mound, throwing 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one while allowing five hits to pick up the win. Teammate Dan Corbin went 1 for 2 at the plate, hitting a double and recording three RBIs and one run scored, while Jaxon Dell went 2 for 3 at the plate, with one run scored.

For Northeastern, Drew Barshinger went 2 for 3 at the plate, while teammate Nate Moser went 1 for 2, hitting a double.

With the win, Hanover moves into the winner's bracket of the double-elimination tournament, while Northeastern will now be placed in the loser's bracket.

Gettysburg 13, Shiloh 3 (6 Innings): At Gettysburg, Zach Williams led the home team to victory by going 3 for 5 at the plate, notching three runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Wes Coolbaugh went 3 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs and one run scored, while Wyatt Sokol went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored. Also contributing to the onslaught was Mason Rebert, who had a double and collected four RBIs. For Shiloh, MJ Vottero went 2 for 2 at the plate with one RBI, while teammate Collin Biehl had two stolen bases. Gettysburg was seeded second in the West, while Shiloh was No. 3 in the East. With the win, Gettysburg moves into the winner's bracket, while Shiloh will now be placed in the loser's bracket.

Rainouts: Bermudian's game against host Red Lion was rained out, as was Spring Grove's game against host New Oxford.