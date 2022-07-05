SPORTS

Hanover shuts out Northeastern in Legion playoff opener

Sherry L. Coons
York Dispatch

The American Legion baseball playoffs kicked off Tuesday night, but Mother Nature nixed two of the scheduled first-round games.

Hanover, the No. 3 seed in the West division, managed to dodge the raindrops and get in its game, a 5-0 victory over host Northeastern, which was seeded No. 2 in the East.  

Hanover's Chase Roberts started the game on the mound, throwing 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one  while allowing five hits to pick up the win. Teammate Dan Corbin went 1 for 2 at the plate, hitting a double  and recording three RBIs and one run scored, while Jaxon Dell went 2 for 3 at the plate, with one run scored.

For Northeastern, Drew Barshinger went 2 for 3 at the plate, while teammate Nate Moser went 1 for 2, hitting a double.

With the win, Hanover moves into the winner's bracket of the double-elimination tournament, while Northeastern will now be placed in the loser's bracket.

Gettysburg 13, Shiloh 3 (6 Innings): At Gettysburg, Zach Williams led the home team to  victory by going 3 for 5 at the plate, notching three runs scored  and two RBIs.  Teammate  Wes Coolbaugh went 3 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs and one run scored, while Wyatt Sokol went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored. Also contributing to the onslaught was Mason Rebert, who had a double and collected four RBIs. For Shiloh, MJ Vottero went 2 for 2 at the plate with one RBI, while teammate Collin Biehl had two stolen bases. Gettysburg was seeded second in the West, while Shiloh was No. 3 in the East. With the win, Gettysburg moves into the winner's bracket, while Shiloh will now be placed in the loser's bracket.

Rainouts: Bermudian's game against host Red Lion was rained out, as was Spring Grove's game against host New Oxford.