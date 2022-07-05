Hoops duo teams up to follow in fathers' footsteps at York College

Basketball chemistry doesn’t have an official definition. It can’t be boiled down to a single concept or a simple phrase. But any basketball player will tell you it’s rare to find, and it doesn’t just happen.

It takes time to understand how your teammates play, where they will be or where they like the ball.

Two high school teammates have that familiarity and are bringing their on-court chemistry to York College. Former Warwick players Kai Cipalla and Tate Landis are teaming up for York College, the same school where their fathers played together 30 years earlier.

Dave Cipalla and Jeff Landis played together for three years at York College and were roommates. They have been close friends for years, introducing their sons to the game and letting them grow together.

Kai Cipalla transferred from NCAA Division II Millersville University to D-III York College this spring. The 19-year-old Landis is already one of York Colleges' 2022 recruits. Cipalla said that following in his father's footsteps was a major factor in his decision as well as the chance to play with Landis.

“Being able to play with Tate together at the next level is special. I wanted to follow in my family's footsteps. I’ve always dreamed of playing at the same college as my dad,” said Cipalla. I know some guys from the York team. I know I can come over and have good chemistry.”

Cipalla’s father isn’t the only one with athletic genes in the family. His mother, Krista Carvel, is York College’s second all-time leading scorer, with over 1,600 career points. His father is sixth all-time in the program's history in assists.

The 6-foot-3, 226-pound guard was one of the better players in the Lancaster-Lebanon League during his time at Warwick. Cipalla's senior year was his best, as he averaged 23.8 points per game on his way to all-state honors.

Cipalla had a rough time at Millersville, owing to a back injury he suffered during his one and only season. A bulging disk forced the guard to play much of the season in pain. After playing only three minutes a game and off the bench, he entered his name into the transfer portal.

Ready to contribute: The Warwick graduate said he knows he has big shoes to fill in terms of his family and believes he fits in well with the current York team.

“Wherever I can help. Contribute however much I can,” said the former Pennsylvania all-state guard. “Help the team and go win a championship. Whatever I need to do is what I’m going to do. I know a bunch of people. I’m connected with the coaches and players. I don’t feel like it will be a big change.”

Cipalla believes his special chemistry with Landis will help the team this season as well.

“We fit really well on the court together. We work out with each other and we push each other to be better. I feel like we are going to be really good together,” said Cipalla.

Landis' father graduated from York College, where he played ball starting in 1992. He ended his career as the program's all-time steals leader.

Star player: The younger Landis was one of the best players in his high school conference in Lancaster, averaging 18.1 points per game. His team won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two crown and made it to the championship game in the district. They also appeared in the second round of the state playoffs, where they hadn’t been in nearly 40 years.

Kai Landis knows he has a legacy and name to protect at York College.

“It’s pretty cool; not many can say that they played where their dads did. It puts a little pressure on us to succeed, especially with the level of success they had,” said Landis.

Landis said his on-the-court chemistry with his longtime running mate will help both of them succeed.

“He fits in anywhere. What coach wouldn’t want him?" Landis said of Cipalla. "He will change the mojo of the team, and he will really help us out.

"It makes it easier with someone you’ve played with for so long. He’s always pushing me to be better and I love it,” said Landis. “We communicate really well. The chemistry and we are creative together. Knowing where each other is going to be makes it a lot easier on the court.“

The Spartans won Capital Athletic titles in 2018 and 2020 but were only 7-15 a season ago. It was their first year in a new conference: the Middle Atlantic. They have a strong recruiting class, with Garden Spot graduate Brendan Weaver and Elizabethtown's Pat Gilhol. Gilhol averaged 15.7 points a game. The Spartans will have plenty of talent and a new duo that has seen plenty of time on the court together.

Cipalla said he sees a team with a chance to make it far.

“We have a ton of potential. We want to win the conference. We have to get as far as we can. We have the expectation of doing that. We have a lot of talented guys, and we have good chemistry, too,” said the new Spartan transfer.