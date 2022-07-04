Susquehanna League teams rack up high scores during holiday double headers

Staff report

The July 4 holiday was a banner time for the Susquehanna League, with eight teams battling it out in four sets of double headers.

The morning games were led by a 13-0 shutout from Windsor against East Prospect, while the afternoon games saw Stewartstown pick up a 13-11 win over Felton.

Here are the highlights from the games:

Windsor 13, East Prospect 0: At East Prospect, Connor Dewees led the Cardinals to the road victory by going 3-3 at the plate, including two doubles, four RBI's and two runs scored. Teammates Brandon White went 2-4 at the plate, including a homer, two RBI's, Kyle Daugherty went 2-3 with one run scored, Ryan Stabley went 2-4 with one run scored, Cole Daugherty went 1-2 at the plate, including a double, two RBI's, two runs scored, while Shawn Wilson threw a complete game shutout on the mound, while striking out two, walking none, and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Wilson also connected at the plate by going 1-3, including a double, two RBI's and two runs scored. For the Pistons, Bren Taylor went 1-2, including a double.

York Township 5, Hallam 1: At York Township, Tyler Page led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, while striking out five, walking two, allowing four singles and one earned run to pick up the win. Teammates Jeffrey Deveney went 2-3 at the plate with two RBI's, Matt Attig went 2-3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Dennis Porter went 1-3, including a double, one RBI and one run scored. For the Express, Jacob Barto went 1-2 at the plate with one run, while teammate Ethan Levine went 1-1 at the plate.

Stewartstown 14, Felton 2: At Stewartstown, Jason Williams led the Vets to the home victory by going 3-5 at the plate, including four RBI's and one run scored. Teammates Luke Kordaz went 3-3 at the plate with two runs scored, one RBI, Jere Preston went 3-3 with one RBI, Tyler Nagel went 2-4 at the plate, including a triple, two runs scored, Joey Thomas went 1-2 at the plate, including a homer, three runs scored, two RBI's, while Matt Buckery went 1-3, including a double, three runs scored and one RBI. Kordaz also started the game on the mound, throwing five innings, while striking out two, walking one, allowing four hits and two earned runs to pick up the win. For the Mad Dogs, Justin Ranker went 1-3 at the plate, including a homer and two RBI's, while Tyler Bond went 1-1 at the plate.

Jacobus 7, Conrads 4: At Conrads, Steele Fekette led the Jackals to the road victory by going 3-4 at the plate, including a double, two RBI's and one run scored. Teammates Brian Hauer went 1-2 at the plate with one RBI and one run scored, Josh Royer went 1-2 with one run scored, while Carter Williams connected for a double and picked up two RBI's for the game. For Conrads, Gavin Constein went 2-4 at the plate, including two runs scored and one RBI, Matthew Egypt went 1-1 at the plate, including a double, while Channing Bratton threw a complete game on the mound, while striking out 10, walking six, allowing seven hits on seven earned runs to take the loss.

Afternoon games

Conrads 1, Jacobus 0: At Conrads, Austin Dunlap led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game shutout on the mound, while striking out 10, walking three and allowing just one single to pick up the win. Teammates Matthew Taylor went 2-3 at the plate, including two doubles, while Channing Bratton went 1-2 at the plate. Conrads broke the (0-0) deadlock in the bottom of the seventh when Colby Shaull scored on a bases loaded walk with one out. For the Jackals, Nathan Chronister started the game on the mound, throwing for 6⅓, while striking out six, walking two, allowing four hits, and one earned run to take the loss. Teammate Carter Williams connected for the lone hit at the plate for the Jackals. With the win, Conrads improves to 7-12, while Jacobus falls to 7-11-1.

York Township 13, Hallam 0: At York Township, Dave Miele led the home team to the victory by going 3-3 at the plate, including a double, four RBI's and one run scored. Teammates Stephen Miele went 3-4 at the plate with two runs scored, one RBI, Micah Striebig went 2-3 at the plate, including a triple, two RBI's, one run scored, Dennis Porter Jr. went 2-4 at the plate, including a double, three runs scored, one RBI, while Brenden Petersen started the game on the mound, throwing six shutout innings, while striking out one, walking one and allowing three singles to pick up the win. For the Express, Jacob Barto went 1-2 at the plate. With the win, York Township improves to 12-6, while Hallam falls to 10-8.

Windsor 14, East Prospect 1 (6 innings): At East Prospect, Jason Krieger led the Cardinals to the road victory by going 2-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBI's. Teammates Connor Dewees went 2-4 at the plate, including a homer, three RBI's, two runs scored, Ryan Stabley went 2-4 at the plate with five RBI's, one run scored, Brandon White went 2-3 with three runs scored, Nathan Hodgkinson went 2-4 with two runs scored, Cole Daugherty went 2-5 with two RBI's, one run scored, Shawn Wilson went 2-5, including a double, one RBI, while Tyler Stabley threw a complete game on the mound, while striking out five, walking two, allowing five hits and one earned run to pick up the win. For the Pistons, Bren Taylor went 1-3, including a double and one RBI, while Josh Kreider and Garrett Schwartzbeck each went 1-2 at the plate. With the win, Windsor improves to 11-8, while East Prospect falls to 10-6.

Stewartstown 13, Felton 11: At Stewartstown, Bubba Jacobs led the Vets to the home victory by going 3-4 at the plate, including a homer and collecting three RBI's for the game. Teammates Jason Williams went 3-4 at the plate, including a double, Andrew Schutt went 2-4 at the plate, including a homer, three RBI's, two runs scored, Joey Thomas went 2-4, including a homer, a double, four RBI's, two runs scored, Matt Buckery went 2-4 at the plate, including two doubles, three runs scored, one RBI, while Tyler Robinson went 1-1 with one run scored. For the Mad Dogs, Lee King went 4-4 at the plate, including a homer, three RBI's and three runs scored, Blaise Tanner went 2-3 at the plate, including a homer, three RBI's, Justin Ranker went 2-4, including a double, two RBI's, while Kameron Bayman went 2-5 at the plate with one RBI and one run scored. With the win, Stewartstown improves to 5-14, while Felton falls to 1-18.

