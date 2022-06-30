Whipple-Miller shines at women's state bowling tournament

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Stephanie Whipple-Miller looks forward to competing in the Pennsylvania USBC Women's State Championships every year.

The combination of tough competition, bowling with friends, traveling and having fun appeals to her. Plus, she has a history of bowling well at the state tournament.

This year, the York-Adams USBC Hall of Famer traveled to Allentown with a group of friends. And, once again, it was a successful weekend.

Whipple-Miller teamed with Lisa Benedict to finish fifth in scratch doubles with a 1,322. She later joined forces with Brooke Bowers and tallied a 1,314, good for sixth in scratch doubles. Bowlers are permitted to re-enter doubles if they changed their partners.

"Doubles can be challenging because both bowlers have to do reasonably well. Lisa and Brooke were both great partners," said Whipple-Miller. "We communicated well about how the lane conditions were changing, how our balls were reacting and we encouraged each other."

In scratch singles competition, Whipple-Miller rolled a 649 series. She placed 22nd in a field of 1,022 bowlers.

In the scratch team event, Whipple-Miller was a team member of BowlerMaxx, which placed 21st and YCB, which finished 22nd. Bowlers were permitted to re-enter the team event as long as at least two members of the team were different.

Phukawee, a Hanover team consisting of Kristen Gessner, Melissa Pickett, Sally McIntire and Debbie Siegman, placed fifth in the handicap team event and seventh in the scratch category.

Other top finishers include Chelsea Poff and Gessner, 14th and 27th, respectively, in scratch all-events.

For complete results, visit www.bowlpa.com.