Mount Wolf rallies past South Mountain, with other local baseball action

Staff report

Mount Wolf plated four unanswered runs late in the game to polish off a win against South Mountain in Central League action on Thursday.

The Wolves scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game and added another in the bottom of the seventh to capture the walk-off 4-3 victory against the visitors. Quinn Shindler scored from third on an error to plate the winning run.

Teammate Steve Pokopec got the inning started with a lead-off double and was pinch run for by Shindler.

The Wolves received a complete-game performance on the mound from Cody Brittain, who struck out 11 and walked eight, while allowing three hits and one earned run to pick up the win.

Mount Wolf's Jesse Sargen went 1 for 2, with a double and one RBI.

For the Sox, Justin Charles threw a complete game on the mound, striking out 10 and walking two, while allowing three earned runs on five hits to take the loss.

With the win, Mount Wolf improves to 13-4, while South Mountain falls to 9-5.

Other Central League games

Pleasureville 4, Vikings 1: At Pleasureville, Fisher Druck and Josh Marquad combined to throw a shutout to lead the Hawks to the home victory. Druck started the game on the mound, throwing five innings, while striking out four, walking three, allowing no earned runs on five hits. Marquad pitched the final two innings and allowed two hits and no earned runs. Marquad also connected at the plate by going 2 for 3 with one run scored. Tyler Wagner went 2 for 4 at the plate with one RBI, while Austin Bausman went 1 for 3, with a triple and one RBI. For the Vikings, Grant Myers went 2 for 3 at the plate. With the win, Pleasureville improves to 4-11-0, while the Vikings fall to 3-14.

Jefferson 8, Glen Rock 2: At Glen Rock, Zach Reed led the Titans to the road victory by throwing a complete game. He struck out 13 and walked one, while allowing six hits and two runs to pick up the win. Teammate Brodey Neveker went 2 for 3 at the plate, with a double, one RBI and one run scored; Sam Crater went 2 for 4, with a triple, a double, two runs scored and one RBI; and Tyler Troxel went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Also contributing was Derek Sheckard, who went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. For Glen Rock, Scott Merkel went 2 for 3 at the plate, smacking a solo homer. Teammate Connor Hood also connected for a solo homer. Relief pitcher Luke Knott threw three scoreless innings, striking out four, walking none and allowing two hits to pick up a no-decision. With the win, Jefferson improves to 12-6-0, while Glen Rock falls to 8-7-0.

Stoverstown 11, Mechanicsburg 7: At Mechanicsburg, Zach Nadonly led the Tigers to the road victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Nick Spangler went 3 for 4, with a double, one RBI and one run scored, while Levi Krause went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Chris Mattison connected for a homer and collected three RBIs. Stoverstown's Xavier Bonilla connected for a double and collected two RBIs, while relief pitcher Joe Yourgal threw 4 1/3 innings, striking out six, walking one, allowing three hits and one earned run to pick up the win. For the Cardinals, Brady Ebbert went 1 for 3, hitting a homer and recording two runs scored and two RBIs, while teammate Maika Niu went 1 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored and one RBI. With the win, Stoverstown improves 16-0, while Mechanicsburg falls to 6-7-1.

Susquehanna League Games

East Prospect 7, Conrads 0: At East Prospect, Jeremy Sabathne led the Pistons to the home victory by throwing a complete game shutout. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed just three singles to pick up the win. Teammates Nick Lucky went 2 for 3, with a double, two RBIs and one run scored, while Caleb Sturtevant went 2 for 3, with two runs scored. Also contributing for East Prospect were Ryky Smith, who went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI; Bren Taylor, who went 1 for 3 with two runs scored; Garrett Schwartzbeck, who went 1 for 1 with one RBI; and Drake Renn, who went 1 for 2 with one RBI. For Conrads, Matthew Taylor went 1 for 2 at the plate. With the win, East Prospect improves to 9-4, while Conrads falls to 6-10.

Jacobus 5, York Township 2: At York Township, Brenden Delridge led the Jackals to the road victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, striking out five and walking two while allowing no earned runs and seven hits to pick up the win. Teammate Collin Slenker went 2 for 4 at the plate, with a double and three RBIs; Brian Hauer went 3 for 3,with a double and one run scored, while Steele Fekette went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For York Township, Andrew Freeburger went 2 for 4 at the plate, with a double and one run scored, while teammate Robert Leon connected for a double. With the win, Jacobus improves to 6-9-1, while York Township falls to 9-6.

Hallam 11, Felton 7: At Felton, Alex Tucci led the Express to the road victory by going 4 for 4 at the plate, belting two home runs and recording four runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Nathaniel Brown went 4 for 5 at the plate, with two homers, five RBIs and two runs scored, while Dan Wecker went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also contributing for Hallam was Ethan Shimmel, who went 1 for 2 with one run scored. For the Mad Dogs, Griffin Myers went 2 for 3, with three RBIs, while teammate Justin Ranker went 2 for 4, hitting a homer and recording two RBIs. Also contributing for Felton were Kameron Bayman (1 for 3, two runs scored) and Karim Rios-DeJesus (1 for 2, one run scored). With the win, Hallam improves to 8-6, while Felton falls to 1-14.

Windsor 10, Stewartstown 7: At Stewartstown, the Cardinals plated two runs in the top of the seventh to help pad their lead, and they went on to capture the road victory. Individually for the Cardinals, Andrew Kelley went 3 for 4 at the plate, hitting a double and notching one RBI and one run scored; Nathan Hodgkinson went 2 for 4, with three RBIs and one run scored; Tyler Stabley went 2 for 4, with two RBIs and one run scored; and Brandon White went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Vets, Jere Preston went 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting two doubles and recording one RBI and one run scored, while Mickey McKeon went 2 for 4, with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Also contributing were Tyler Nagel, who went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, and Joey Thomas, who went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. With the win, Windsor improves to 8-8, while Stewartstown falls to 3-13.