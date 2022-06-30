Brent Marks captures second Speedweek victory

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Brent Marks claimed his second win of the 2022 Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek series on Wednesday evening at Port Royal. Marks’ sixth career Speedweek win was worth $7,100.

Marks started second before grabbing the lead from polesitter Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, at the start. Marks led all 30 laps on his way to the win at the Juniata County track.

As has been the case in most of this week’s races, Marks led the whole way but had plenty of pressure. Macri challenged for a while but saw his strong Speedweek performance falter on the 21st lap when his racer suffered mechanical problems. Defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson was also in the mix until a flat tire on the 25th lap ended his night.

More:Marks scores Pennsylvania Speedweek win at Lincoln

More:Tattoo, mural artist leaves permanent impression on York County

More:Landmark Haines Shoe House could soon book overnight stays

Four-time defending Port Royal champion Logan Wagner was Marks’ biggest challenger, but in the end he slipped slightly of the pace, giving up the second finishing spot to his father, Mike Wagner. Logan Wagner was third with Lance Dewease and Justin Peck in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Cisney, Lucas Wolfe, TJ Stutts — who earned the hard charger award after advancing to eighth from the 23rd-starting spot — Rico Abreu and Freddie Rahmer.

Mark Smith won the URC 360 sprint car feature over Jason Shultz, Derek Locke, Dallas Schott and Frankie Herr.