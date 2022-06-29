Lambert sparks Gettysburg past Spring Grove in Legion baseball

Staff report

Cole Lambert sparked Gettysburg's offense Wednesday in a 12-5 victory over visiting Spring Grove.

Lambert went 3 for 3 at the plate, recording four RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Wyatt Sokol went 3 for 4 at the plate, hitting a double and notching two runs scored, while Zach Williams went 2 for 3,with a double and two runs scored.

For Spring Grove, Tanner Hoffman went 2 for 4 at the plate, while teammate Lawrence Steinhauer went 2 for 3, with a double and one RBI.

With the win, Gettysburg finishes at 5-5 in the league for the regular season, while Spring Grove finishes at 3-7.