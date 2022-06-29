East Prospect nabs late lead, hangs on vs. Conrads; with other local baseball

Staff report

East Prospect plated two runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday, grabbing a late lead en route to an 8-7 triumph against host Conrads.

For the Pistons, Nick Lucky had a solid day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Dalton Renn went 2 for 3 with one run scored, and Jay Clinger went 2 for 4, with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Also contributing for the Pistons was Devin Strickler, who went 1 for 2, with two runs scored.

For Conrads, Gavin Constein went 2 for 4 at the plate, smacking a home run and recording three RBIs. Teammate Jonathan Karlheim went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, while Kevin Keesey went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

With the win, East Prospect improves to 8-4-0, while Conrads falls to 6-9-0.

Other Susquehanna League games

York Township 5, Jacobus 3: At Jacobus, James Striebig pitched six strong innings to lead the home team to victory. Striebig struck out five, walked three and allowed four hits and one earned run to pick up the win. At the plate, teammate Dave Miele went 3 for 4, with two RBIs, while Tyler Page went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Also contributing to the cause was Micah Striebig, who went 1 for 2 at the plate, hitting a double. For the Jackals, Christopher Keefer went 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting a double and recording one RBI and one run scored. Teammate Dayne Yourkavitch threw four shutout innings in relief on the mound, striking out four, walking three and allowing one hit. With the win, York Township improves to 9-5-0 overall, while Jacobus falls to 5-9-1.

Windsor 8, Stewartstown 5: At Windsor, Kyle Daugherty led the Cardinals to the home victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate, hitting a double and notching two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Connor Dewees went 1 for 2 at the plate with three RBIs and one run scored, while Andrew Kelly went 1 for1 with two runs scored. Relief pitcher Tyler Stabley threw the final two innings to pick up the save. He struck out three, walked none, and allowed one hit and no runs. For the Vets, Joey Thomas went 2 for 3, with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI. Also contributing for Stewartstown were Tyler Nagel, who went 2 for 3, with a double and two runs scored, and Jason Williams, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. With the win, Windsor improves to 7-8-0, while Stewartstown falls to 3-12-0.

Felton 9, Hallam 9 (8 Innings): At Hallam, the Mad Dogs plated a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to take a 9-8 lead, but the Express were not done. Hallam plated the tying run in the bottom of the inning. knotting the score at 9-9. For the Mad Dogs, Justin Ranker went 3 for 3 at the plate with one RBI, and Cole Bankert went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Also making an impact for Felton were Karim Rios-DeJesus (2 for 4, one RBI, one run scored), Tyler Bond (2 for 5), Griffin Myers (1 for 3, double, two RBIs, one run scored) and Lee King (1 for 2, one run scored). For the Express, Jacob Barto went 3 for 5 at the plate, smacking two doubles and recording four RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Owen Shimmel went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while Brody Hinkle went 2 for 4, with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Also contributing were Alex Tucci, who went 2 for 4 with one RBI and Ethan Shimmel, who went 1 for 2 with two runs scored. With the tie, Felton moves to 1-13-1, while Hallam goes to 7-6-1.

Central League

South Mountain 2, Glen Rock 0: At Dillsburg, Vince Apicella led the Sox to the home victory by throwing a complete-game shutout. He struck out nine, walked six and allowed three hits to pick up the win. Teammate Tyler Yohn went 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting a double, while Ian Budzinski went 2 for 3, with a double and one run scored. For Glen Rock, Justin Anderson went 2 for 3 at the plate. Teammate Brandon Purdy started the game on the mound He threw five innings, striking out two and walking four, while allowing five hits and one earned run to take the loss. With the win, South Mountain improves to 9-4-0, while Glen Rock falls to 8-6-0.

Jefferson 10, Vikings 0: At Jefferson, Andrew Kramer led the Titans to the home victory by going 2 for 3 at the plate, slamming a home run and a double, while recording three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Sam Crater went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI, while Brodey Neveker went 2 for 3, with a homer and three RBIs. Also contributing to the cause were Andrew Becker (2 for 4, one RBI, one run scored) and Tyler Troxel (1 for 1, one run scored). Titans pitchers Brian Bossom, Jon Kibler and Crater combined to strike out seven and walk two while allowing four hits to secure the combined shutout win. For the Vikings, Grant Myers went 1 for 1, with a double, while teammates Corey Wise and Richard Santiago each went 1 for 2 at the plate. With the win, Jefferson improves to 11-6-0, while Vikings falls to 3-13-0.

Stoverstown 14, Pleasureville 4: At Stoverstown, Xavier Bonilla led the Tigers to the home victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate, hitting a double and recording two runs scored and one RBI. Teammates Brandon Warner and Levi Krause each went 2 for 3 at the plate, notching two runs scored and one RBI apiece. Stoverstown's Chris Mattison went 1 for 3, hitting a homer and recording three RBIs and two runs scored, while Zach Schuler went 2 for 4, with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Also contributing to the onslaught were Joe Yourgal (2 for 2, one RBI, one run scored), Zach Nadonly (1 for 2, two RBIs, one run scored) and Dylan Wyandt (1 for 1, triple, one RBI). Relief pitcher Daryl Harang threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking two, while allowing two singles and no runs to pick up the win. For the Hawks, Collin Boldt went 2 for 3, with two RBIs, Trae Schanberger went 2 for 3 with one RBI, and Owen Hutchinson went 1 for 2 with one run scored. With the win, Stoverstown improves to 15-0-0, while Pleasureville falls to 3-11-0.

Mechanicsburg 4, Manchester 1: At Mechanicsburg, Kyle Otstot led the Cardinals to the home victory by throwing a complete game on the mound. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed six hits and one earned run to pick up the win. Teammate Spencer Butz went 3 for 3 at the plate, with a double, one RBI and one run scored, while Nate Kinsey went 2 for 3, with a double and two runs scored, Also contributing for Mechanicsburg were Jon Mayer, who went 2 for 4 with one run scored and Jace Fetterman, who went 2 for 4 with one RBI. For the Indians, Kody Reeser started the game on the mound, throwing for five innings, striking out eight, walking one and allowing two earned runs to take the loss. Teammate Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 3, with a double and one RBI, while Spencer Rhoads went 1 for 2, with a double and one run scored. With the win, Mechanicsburg improves to 6-6-1, while Manchester falls to 9-6-0.

Legion Baseball

Hanover 4, Gettysburg 1: At Cashtown, Chase Roberts led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game on the mound. He struck out 11 and walked two, while allowing three hits and no earned runs to pick up the win. With the win, Hanover improves to 4-5-0, while Gettysburg falls to 4-5-0.