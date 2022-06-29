Abreu holds on for Speedweek victory at Grandview

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Rico Abreu scored a win in Tuesday’s Thunder on the Hill Hodnett Cup edition of the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek.

Abreu’s win — his first this year in Speedweek but third career win in the series — was worth $10,000.

Abreu started from the pole position and was credited with leading every lap of the 35-lap contest, but it wasn’t as easy as it sounds. Abreu had several challengers during the contest, and in fact yielded the lead a few times at parts of the track other than the start-finish line.

In the end, it was Pennsylvania Speedweek point leader Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, who followed Abreu to the line, just .563 seconds back. Brent Marks finished third, with Danny Dietrich and Christopher Bell in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 finishers were Tanner Thorson, Justin Peck, Ryan Smith, Lucas Wolfe and Freddie Rahmer.

Defending NASCAR campion Kyle Larson, who was looking for his fifth Grandview Speedweek win in the last six years, was challenging for a top-five position when he suffered a mechanical failure that caused his car to spin and then tip over. Larson was not injured in the incident.