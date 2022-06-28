Trinity Thomas, fresh off record season, announces return for fifth year at Florida

There’s never too much of a good thing, and college gymnasts fans received special news Monday night.

Trinity Thomas, one of the most exciting athletes to ever come from the York County area, announced that she is returning for a fifth year at the University of Florida.

The Florida Gators and former West York athlete won the NCAA all-around title in May of this year. She bested Olympic competitors such as Sunisa Lee, the 2020 Olympic all-around champion. She also won the 2022 individual NCAA crowns in the floor exercise and uneven bars.

Thomas made her announcement at the Collegiate Women Sports Awards on Monday night.

She has had a great deal of success at the collegiate level while earning her degree in applied physiology and kinesiology and starting her master’s in health education and behavior. She took home the 2022 Honda Sports Award, an honor given to the top collegiate female athlete in her sport.

She was one of three women to be considered for collegiate woman athlete of the year as well.

After winning the all-around at every NCAA postseason meet, Thomas was named the SEC gymnast of the year, and her all-around high of 39.90 equals the fifth-highest ever in collegiate gymnastics. Thomas has been fueled by her desire to overcome a lost season in 2019 due to COVID-19 and another in 2020 due to injury.

One accomplishment that has eluded Thomas is making the U.S. Olympic Team, which could be one of her goals in the future. She opted to retire from international play after injuring both of her ankles in 2020 and a desire to concentrate on winning her first individual NCAA title. That dream has now become a reality, and with her return to the Gators, many are wondering what new heights she will aim for this season.

One thing is for certain: Thomas does not have much left to prove.