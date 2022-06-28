LOCAL BASEBALL: Hardesty fuels Red Lion's American Legion victory

Staff report

Nick Hardesty's success at the plate Monday helped Red Lion to an American Legion baseball win on the road against Spring Grove.

Hardesty went 3 for 4 at the plate, hitting a double and notching five RBIs and two runs scored as Red Lion cruised to a 10-5 win against the hosts.

Teammate Jaden Taylor went 2 for 2 at the plate with one run scored, one RBI and three walks, while Corbin Sparks went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Starting pitcher Chase Morris threw five shutout innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing no hits to pick up the win.

For Spring Grove, Tanner Hoffman went 2 for 4, recording a double and one run scored, while Jack Reichart went 1 for 1 at the plate, with a double and one run scored.

With the win, Red Lion finishes league play at 7-3 at has now clinched the East Division. With the loss, Spring Grove falls to 3-6 in the league.

New Oxford blanks Shiloh in five innings: New Oxford's Kolton Haifley led the charge Monday in a 17-0 victory against host Shiloh. Haifley went 3 for 5 at the plate, smacking a triple and a double, while notching three runs scored and three RBIs.

Teammate Aaron Smith also had a big night, going 2 for 3 at the plate, with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. Also contributing to the onslaught was Mason Weaver, who went 2 for 3, with two runs scored and one RBI.

Relief pitcher Jesse Bitzer threw the final three innings, striking out seven, walking none and allowing no hits.

For Shiloh, Nicholas Barnett went 1 for 1 at the plate.

With the win, New Oxford finishes at a perfect 10-0 for the regular season, while Shiloh finishes at 3-7.