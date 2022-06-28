Marks scores Pennsylvania Speedweek win at Lincoln

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Brent Marks raced to his first win of the 2022 Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek series Monday evening at Lincoln Speedway. Marks’ win in the 30-lap feature was worth $7,000.

Marks lined up 13th for the initial start of the event, but after two separate first-lap incidents was 11th on the grid when racing actually got started.

Defending NASCAR Cup-series champion Kyle Larson grabbed the early race lead from the pole position and was able to open a large margin on the field. Marks, meanwhile worked his way forward, and when Larson got held up slightly by lapped traffic, Marks was able to take over the top spot on the 19th lap.

Larson had several chances to regain the lead with late-race restarts but wasn’t able to get back past Marks. In the end, Marks won by 2.132 seconds over Larson, with Speedweek point leader Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri third. Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. and Justin Peck completed the top five. Jeff Halligan finished sixth, with Tanner Thorson, Christopher Bell, Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter and Danny Dietrich in the top 10. Dietrich came from the back of the field after flipping his racer in one of the opening-lap tangles.