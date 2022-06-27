York-area junior bowlers fare well at state tournament

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

More than a dozen York area junior bowlers earned scholarship money at the Pennsylvania State USBC Youth Open Tournament held in Pittsburgh.

The tournament awarded more than $44,000 in scholarship money.

Bowlers competed in three average classifications with Class A being the highest and Class C the lowest. Bowlers had an option to compete in a scratch division.

The Colony Park North Team No. 5 of Ian Smith, Aaliyah Hall, Chance Garland and Landon Carl captured third place in Class B.

Brayden McFarland and Seth Witmer teamed to earn 10th place in Class A doubles.

In the boys' singles competition, Myles Garland placed first and Bryce Kline took third in Class A. Cole Kurtz earned third place in Class B, while Jameson Shanabrough took top honors in Class C.

In the boys' scratch category, Max Minnich garnered fourth and Kerek Nokes placed sixth.

Aaliyah Hall finished sixth in girls' Class A singles.

In all-events, Chance Garland captured eighth in boys' Class C, while Kamryn Brenneman took fifth place in girls' Class A.

Blayze Denny and Minnich finished 1-2 in boys' scratch all-events category.