Macri dominant as Pa. Speedweek gets rolling

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri kicked off the 2022 Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek presented by Red Robin with two dominating performances over the weekend.

Macri led all 30 laps at Williams Grove on Friday and backed it up with a similar performance Saturday at Lincoln. Macri also set fast time both nights. The Lincoln win was worth $9,200, while the victory at Williams Grove allowed Macri to pocket $7,001.

At Williams Grove, Macri drew the pole position for the feature and led all the way through the event to score the win over Brent Marks. Justin Peck finished third, with Lance Dewease and TJ Stutts in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 on Friday were Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Freddie Rahmer, Devon Borden, Lucas Wolfe and York’s Chase Dietz.

Tyler Brehm scored his first career 358 sprint car win in that 20-lap feature. Brehm started third and took the top spot from Devin Adams on the fifth lap. Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub finished second, with Derek Locke, Adams and Doug Hammaker in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Frankie Herr, Kyle Denmyer, Steve Owings, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith and Steve Wilbur.

Saturday’s Speedweek show at Lincoln drew 47 sprint cars, but the results were similar. Macri again drew the pole position and led every lap for the win. This time he had several challengers, but at the finish the names were familiar. Peck finished second with Marks, Rahmer and Dietz in the top five. Rounding out the first 10 were Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr, Dewease, Stutts, Wolfe and Borden.

Hunter Fulton was the extreme stock winner, with Felton’s Bob Scott Jr., York’s Sam Rial, Marshall McMullen and Justin Yohn in the top five.

Haus claims late model win at Selinsgrove: Second-generation driver Andy Haus raced to the super late model victory at Selinsgrove on Saturday. Haus pulled off the win over Brett Schadel, with Bryan Bernheisel, Jim Bernheisel and Dover’s Gene Knaub in the top five.

Andrew Yoder was the limited late model winner, while Michael Altobelli won the Mid Atlantic modified feature and Brandon Moser was the roadrunner winner.

Smith victorious at Big Diamond: Mark Smith won Friday’s URC 360 sprint car feature at Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville, Schuylkill County. Smith’s win came over Andy Best, Adam Carberry, Jake Kirklin, and Ryan Taylor. Rounding out the top 10 were Dallas Schott, Brian Carber, Jason Shultz, York’s Travis Scott and Nash Ely.

Plenty of 305 sprint action: Various 305 sprint groups raced around the area over the weekend. In the PASS 305 sprint race at Path Valley Saturday, Scott Frack was the winner over Etters’ Austin Reed. Timmie Bitner, Ken Duke Jr and Garrett Bard completed the top five.

The MASS group raced at Georgetown, Delaware, on Friday and Bridgeport, New Jersey, on Saturday. On Friday, Dave Brown won over Larry McVey, Buddy Schweibinz, Rob Devault and Rick Stief. Saturday went to CJ Fraison over Domenic Melair, Mark Bitner, Brown and Schweibinz.

The Laurel Highlands group raced at Clinton County Speedway in Mill Hall on Friday with Ryan Kissinger the winner over Tyler Cochran, Jeffrey Weaver, Josh Bemer and Johnny Smith.

World of Outlaws in South Dakota: The World of Outlaws completed a four-day show at the Husets Speedway in South Dakota, with Sheldon Haudenschild pulling a third-to-first move over the final lap to claim the $100,000 win in Saturday’s big race. Haudenschild’s win came over James McFadden, Buddy Kofoid, David Gravel and Carson Macedo. Brock Zearfoss was seventh, Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 10th, and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 20th.

Things started Wednesday with Spencer Bayston the winner over Macedo, Kasey Kahne, Kofoid and McFadden. Schuchart was eighth and Allen 13th.

Thursday Kofoid got his first career Outlaw win over McFadden, Parker Price Miller, Zearfoss and Hunter Schuerenberg. Schuchart was ninth, and Allen was 12th.

Friday saw Macedo in victory lane over Brian Brown, Riley Godno, Bayston and Gravel. Schuchart was sixth, while Zearfoss finished 10th and Allen 14th.