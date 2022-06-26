LOCAL BASEBALL: East Prospect claims victory in interleague action

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

It’s no secret that the Central League has gotten the better of the rival Susquehanna League during interleague play so far in the 2022 season.

After sweeping all seven contests last week, the Central League had a chance to do it again Saturday morning. But thankfully for the Susquehanna League, the guys from East Prospect weren’t about to let that happen.

The Pistons (7-4) scored a pair of early runs in the first and third innings against host Pleasureville to get ahead. That proved to be more than enough for East Prospect starter Jeremy Sabathne, who scattered three hits over six innings, as visitors secured a 4-2 triumph.

East Prospect’s win marked the lone bright spot for the Susquehanna League on Saturday, as the Central League claimed the other five interleague contests by a combined 47-8 tally.

Bren Taylor, a standout at Millersville University, drove in EP’s first run with a single. Ryky Smith drew a bases-loaded walk to up the Pistons' advantage to 2-0.

The Hawks (3-10) evened things up in the bottom of the first with the help of some sloppy defense by East Prospect. Owen Hutchinson reached on an error before Sabathne hit Kenny Laughman.

Tyler Wagner put down a bunt that Sabathne fielded but threw wildly to first, allowing Hutchinson to score.

Pleasureville evened it up on a wild pitch before Sabathne fanned Jacob Cortes to get out of the inning.

The Pistons used a walk and back-to-back singles from Dylan Stoops and Aiden Sturtevant to load the bases in the third. After Pleasureville starter Fisher Druck struck out the next two batters, Cael Brandt roped a two-run single to make it 4-2.

Sabathne settled in after that, retiring 12 of the final 13 batters he faced to pick up the win. Tyler Godfrey pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL GAMES

Jefferson 14, Stewartstown 0: At Jefferson, the Titans (10-6) pounded out 11 hits and scored 11 runs over the fourth and fifth innings to cruise to the interleague triumph. Ross Drawbaugh led the Jefferson hit parade with four hits and four RBIs. Tyler Troxel drove in a pair of runs with a double, while Aaron Becker and Brevin Neveker tallied two hits apiece. On the mound, Andrew Kramer fanned eight over five scoreless innings to earn the victory. Andrew Schutt collected two of the five hits for the contest for the Vets (3-11).

Vikings 4, Jacobus 0: At Shiloh, Vikings (3-11) extended its winning streak to three with the shutout victory. Richard Santiago supplied most of the offense with a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning. Trent Ketterman extended the lead in the fifth with a run-scoring single. On the mound, Nick Barnett allowed just two hits while fanning three over five innings to earn the victory. Shane Hubert and Christopher Keefer collected the only two hits for Jacobus (5-8-1).

Dillsburg 7, Felton 3: At Dillsburg, the Sox (8-4) plated three runs in the bottom of the first and added four more in the third to earn the win. Cam Kearns drove in two runs with two hits, while Dalton Miller and Dan Leithoff also drove in a pair of runs for Dillsburg. Starter Colby Saussaman scattered 10 hits over six innings to earn the victory. Cole Bankert, Kameron Bayman, Quinton McNew and Sean Marion collected two hits apiece for the Mad Dogs (1-13).

Mechanicsburg 8, Windsor 5: At Mechanicsburg, Maika Niu smacked a home run, drove in a pair of runs with a single and pitched the final 2½ innings to pick up the victory for Mechanicsburg’s (5-6-1) in a showdown of teams named the Cardinals. Trailing 5-0 entering the bottom of the third, Niu rallied the defending Central League champs with a leadoff homer. Ryan Gray and Spencer Butz drove in runs to pull Mechanicsburg within two. Nick Keane plated a run with a single in the fourth before Niu put the hosts ahead with a single. Niu then allowed just one hit while fanning four to close out the victory. Conor Dewees had hit a three-run homer in the first to put the Susquehanna League Cardinals ahead early. Cole Daugherty and Shawn Wilson drove in runs in the third for Windsor (6-8) before Mechanicsburg stormed back.

Mount Wolf 14, Conrads 0: At Mount Wolf, the Wolves (12-4) collected 15 hits in the triumph. Drew Sassaman had a perfect day at the plate with four singles while driving in four and scoring three times for Mount Wolf. Cody Brittain and Mark Burnside each finished with three hits, while Kyler Musser and Andy Srebroski IV tallied two hits apiece. Of the 15 base hits for Mount Wolf, only Musser’s fourth-inning double was for extra bases. On the mound, Alex Krick fanned nine over six scoreless innings to pick up the victory. Emmett Simpson collected half of his team’s hits for Conrads (6-8).