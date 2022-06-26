Central York bowlers finish 19th at national tournament

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Competing in the United States High School Bowling National Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, last weekend was an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a number of young York County bowlers.

Teams from Central York High School and Spring Grove High School qualified for the June 18-20 national tournament by finishing first and second in the Pennsylvania High School State Championships in March.

The national tournament attracted 640 students and 52 teams from 20 states.

In team competition, Central qualified 21st and advanced to the second round.

The Panthers squad of Max Minnich, Bryce Kline, Daegan Gotwalt, Madison Brenneman and Kamryn Brenneman finished 19th. Brady Knox and Tyler Smith were alternates.

The Spring Grove team of Deric Anthony, Myles Garland, Brayden McFarland, Blayze Denny and Brayden Wagman got off to a rocky start and placed 47th. Landon Carl and Riley Smith were alternates.

"It was definitely a valuable experience for all the bowlers," said Panthers head coach Julie Carson. "The competition was extremely high-caliber. Our kids worked hard, and I'm proud of what they accomplished."

Carson said the demanding lane conditions reinforced the value of spare-making.

"Coach (Charlie) Earnst and I preach to the kids that you can't count on striking. You have to make your spares. I think the importance of spare-making sunk in a little more during the tournament."

Jason Baker, Spring Grove's head coach, said, "Competing on a national stage is awesome. The bowlers learned a lot from the experience. Plus, dozens of college coaches attended the tournament."

Denny shines: In individual competition, the Rockets' Blayze Denny, a sophomore, finished 14th in a field of 356. He averaged 214 for eight games.

Central York's Max Minnich placed 70th, while Bryce Kline finished 82nd.

In the girls' competition, Central's Kamryn Brenneman garnered 41st and Madison Brenneman placed 89th.

"Blayze will have a lot of big moments in the future," said his coach. "He has a great mental game and focus. He knows what he needs to do to advance."

In May, Denny won the boys' under-15 scratch division at the Pennsylvania State Pepsi Youth Championships with an 802 series.

Baker and Carson agree that the national tournament experience inspired their bowlers to want to return next year.