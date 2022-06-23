York High star running back documents his college football journey

Athletes searched for years for ways to express themselves and show the side that isn’t all sports.

The age of social media made that easier. Players have the power to express their opinions across a wide range of media. Blog sites, Twitter and Facebook have become springboards to seeing another side of people who are usually private.

One local football player is doing that and more.

Star York High running back Jahiem White, who'll be heading to West Virginia University to play football, is starting his blog thanks to a WVU Sports Illustrated fan affiliate site.

One of the writers approached him with the idea and the Miami native said it is a way to connect with his fans in both York County during his final season, and in West Virginia, where the community doesn't know him just yet.

“I don’t like talking about myself. It’s crazy to me that people want to know more. In my eyes, I haven’t done anything yet. I’m just a kid that plays football,” said White. "I’m out of my comfort zone, so I’m pushing myself to grow a little.”

That blog will be launching soon, White said. He hopes to explore a wide array of topics related to his journey before and during college. It’s unusual for high school athletes to write blogs, but there's a chance White can start a trend that other athletes might follow.

On-field accomplishments: On the field White has been one of the more successful athletes in the area. He has helped York High's football team to a handful of wins in recent seasons. He was named all-state in 2021 after rushing for 13.1 yards per attempt. He is one of the Bearcats' driving forces in the backfield and ran for 2,128 yards last season. He scored 30 touchdowns and led the York-Adams League in scoring with 204 points. He was also an all-state selection his sophomore season in 2020.

Despite what many called a small frame, he has received several offers from colleges and committed to West Virginia thanks to its welcoming atmosphere when he visited. White said he is hoping to reach more fans and connect with them on a personal level with his blog.

“The blog will tell people a bit more about me than just stats. ... but I don’t really think I’m that special,” said White.

Looking to end on a high note: Still, there is unfinished business that the senior has at York High. The 5-foot-9, 191-pound running back said he is hoping to have a strong final season as a Bearcat.

“I want to leave it all on the field. No regrets. I want to break the rushing record, and I want to win with my team. We want the crown this season. We have a lot of talent all around the team and we are all working for the same goal. That’s to win,” said White.

The blog will allow White to detail the journey to York fans and give West Virginia fans a look at the player they are getting in the process.

“I can’t stress enough that the success I have had is not just mine. I was told many times I was too small to play power five football,” said White. "It’s not about size, it’s about your will. I am fortunate that I have such great teammates. My linemen, my QB and my coaches. This is their story, too.”