LOCAL BASEBALL: Stoverstown improves to 14-0 in Central League action

Staff report

Nick Spangler had a solid night at the plate to help Stoverstown maintain its perfect Central League record on Thursday.

Spangler went 3 for 3 at the plate as the Tigers claimed a 3-2 victory against the visiting Titans. He notched a double and one run scored.

For host Stoverstown, Joe Yourgal started the game on the mound, throwing 6 2/3 innings. He struck out four, walked four and allowed four hits to pick up the win. At the plate, Austin Rickrode went 1 for 1 with one run scored, while Ethan Fuhrman went 1 for 2 with one RBI, and Zach Schuler went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

For the Titans, Joe Jasinski went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double. Teammate Brody Neveker went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, while Tyler Troxel went 1 for 2, recording a double and one RBI.

With the win, Stoverstown improves to 14-0 in the league, while Jefferson falls to 9-6.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Mechanicsburg 4, Mount Wolf 3: At Mechanicsburg, Kyle Otstot led the Cardinals to the home victory by throwing a complete game, striking out five, walking none and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate John Mayer hit a homer and collected two RBIs for the game. For the Wolves, Mark Burnside went 2 for 3 at the plate, while teammates Grant Hoover connected for a two-run homer in the top of the second inning, and Alexander Krick went 1 for 2 at the plate. With the win, Mechanicsburg improves to 3-6-1 in the league, while Mount Wolf falls to 11-3.