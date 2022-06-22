LOCAL BASEBALL: Shiloh tops Northeastern in Legion action

York Dispatch

Nicholas Barnett and Evan Jones combined to throw a no-hitter on Wednesday, leading Shiloh to a 2-0 victory over visiting Northeastern.

Barnett started the game on the mound, throwing six innings. He struck out six and walked one. Jones tossed the game's final inning, striking out none and walking two.

The pair also connected at the plate, each going 1 for 2, with Barnett scoring one run. Shiloh's Arley Lawson went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while teammate Marcus Ropp went 1 for 2, with a double.

For Northeastern, Drew Barshinger and Brady Billings combined on the mound to strike out nine and walk three. They allowed five hits and just one earned run to take the loss.

With the win, Shiloh improves to 3-6 in the league, while Northeastern finishes regular-season play at 6-4.

OTHER AMERICAN LEGION GAME

New Oxford 10, Gettysburg 0 (5 Innings): At New Oxford, Mason Weaver led the home team to the easy victory by going 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting two doubles with two runs scored and five RBIs. New Oxford's Kolton Haifley went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Pitchers Cade Baker, Aaron Smith, Jake Sherdel and Weaver combined for nine strikeouts, no walks and one single to secure the victory. With the win, New Oxford improves to 9-0 in the league, while Gettysburg falls to 4-4.